  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  • The Brother in law Was Physically Abusing The Minor Sister in law; Police Filed Case, Search For Accused Started

अपराध:बहनोई कर रहा था नाबालिग साली के साथ शारीरिक शोषण; पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस, आरोपी की तलाश शुरू

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • स्वयंसेवी संगठन के सदस्यों ने काउंसलिंग कराई, तब हुआ मामले का खुलासा

टीटी नगर थाना क्षेत्र में रहने वाली नाबालिग के साथ शारीरिक शोषण करने का मामला सामने आया है। वारदात करीब छह साल पहले हुई, लेकिन खुलासा तब हुआ, जब स्वयंसेवी संगठन के सदस्यों ने नाबालिग की काउंसलिंग करवाई। इसके बाद संस्था के सदस्य उसे लेकर थाने पहुंचे। आरोपी कोई और नहीं, बल्कि उसका बहनोई है, जिसकी पुलिस तलाश कर रही है।

पुलिस के मुताबिक 16 वर्षीय किशोरी फिलहाल एक स्वयंसेवी संगठन के संरक्षण में है। वह इसी संगठन में पढ़ाई भी करती है। माता-पिता के निधन के बाद वह अपनी बहन और जीजा के साथ रहती थी। बहन घरों में काम करती है, जबकि बहनोई पेशे से मजदूर है। करीब छह साल पहले जब वह दस साल की थी, तब बहनोई उसके साथ गलत हरकत करता था। नाबालिग ने पुलिस को बताया कि बहन के काम पर चले जाने के बाद बहनोई उसका शारीरिक शोषण करता था।

कुछ समय बाद वह छात्रा के साथ ज्यादती भी करने लगा। उसकी हरकतों से परेशान होकर वर्ष 2015 में वह एक रिश्तेदार की मदद से उक्त स्वयंसेवी संस्था के संरक्षण में जा पहुंची। बातचीत के दौरान उसने संगठन की एक महिला अधिकारी को अपने साथ हुई घटना की जानकारी दी, जिसके बाद बालिका की काउंसलिंग कराई गई। इस दौरान उसके साथ हुई पूरी घटना सामने आई, जिसके बाद उसे थाने ले जाकर रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई गई।

