  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  The Car Was Improving By Lying Down And The Mechanic Then Escaped By Shooting A Crook; CCTV Camera Captured By Miscreants

वारदात:नीचे लेटकर कार सुधार रहा था मैकेनिक तभी गोली मारकर भाग निकले बदमाश; सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुआ बदमाशों का हुलिया

भोपाल12 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस ने आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज खंगाले तो बाइक सवार दो बदमाश वारदात को अंजाम देते नजर आए हैं।

शाहजहांनाबाद इलाके में जीप का काम कर रहे एक मैकेनिक पर गुरुवार सुबह दो बदमाशों ने गोली चला दी। बदमाशों की यह करतूत सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई है। पुलिस ने अज्ञात बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों के खिलाफ हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज किया है। डीआईजी इरशाद वली ने आरोपियों पर ₹10 हजार रुपए का इनाम घोषित किया गया है। आसपास के सीसीटीवी कैमरे देखकर आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है।

शाहजहांनाबाद में इन बदमाशों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम
शाहजहांनाबाद थाना प्रभारी जहीर खान के मुताबिक शाहजहांनाबाद निवासी 40 वर्षीय हाफिज खान मैकेनिक हैं। उनकी ऑदर्श हाॅस्पिटल के सामने गली में मैकेनिक की दुकान है। वह आबिद खान के साथ पार्टनरशिप में काम करते हैं। गुरुवार सुबह 11:45 बजे वह गाड़ी के नीचे लेट कर उसे सुधार रहे थे। इस बीच उनके पेट से खून निकलने लगा। उन्हें लगा कि कोई गाड़ी से पत्थर उचट कर उनके पेट में लगा होगा, जिससे खून निकल रहा है। लेकिन बाद में तेज दर्द होने लगा तो हाफिज को आबिद इलाज के लिए अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचा, जहां डाॅक्टरों ने चेकअप के बाद बताया कि उनके पेट में गोली लगी है।

