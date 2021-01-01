पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट:चेक इन के वक्त मिला कारतूस, युवक बाेला- दादाजी की आखिरी निशानी है

भोपाल4 मिनट पहले
बैग जब स्कैनर से गुजरा तो कारतूस आया नजर, अब ऑर्म्स एक्ट के तहत होगी कार्रवाई। - Dainik Bhaskar
बैग जब स्कैनर से गुजरा तो कारतूस आया नजर, अब ऑर्म्स एक्ट के तहत होगी कार्रवाई।
  • एसएसबी का एग्जाम देकर दिल्ली लौट रहे आईआईएम के छात्र के सूटकेस में मिला 25 साल पुराना कारतूस

राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट पर शुक्रवार को शाम चार बजे भोपाल से दिल्ली जाने वाली इंडिगो की फ्लाइट 6ई-2052 में चेक इन के समय एक युवक के सूटकेस से रायफल का जिंदा कारतूस मिला। इंडिगो की इंटरनल सिक्युरिटी ने इस युवक को गांधी नगर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया।

24 वर्षीय सुपर्व शर्मा पुत्र अरविंद शर्मा निवासी धर्मशाला (हिमाचल) वर्तमान में आईआईएम अमृतसर का छात्र है। वह एसएसबी का एग्जाम देने भोपाल आया था और उसके बाद दिल्ली होते हुए वापस अमृतसर लौट रहा था। उसने परीक्षा के बाद दिल्ली जाने के लिए बुकिंग करवाई थी। गांधी नगर थाना प्रभारी अरुण शर्मा ने बताया कि युवक के पास से मिला कारतूस करीब 25 साल पुराना है।

हमेशा बैग में रखकर घूमता हूं
युवक ने बयान में कहा कि उसके दादाजी आर्मी में थे। यह कारतूस उन्हीं का है, जिसे वह निशानी के तौर पर हमेशा बैग में रखकर घूमता है। युवक पर गांधी नगर पुलिस ने आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की है। शनिवार को उसे कोर्ट में पेश करने की जानकारी थाना प्रभारी ने दी है।

तीन बार स्टेटमेंट में एक ही बात
एयरपोर्ट से लेकर गांधी नगर थाने में युवक से तीन बार स्टेटमेंट लिया गया। एसएसबी की परीक्षा के बाद वह सीधा एयरपोर्ट गया था। चेक इन के वक्त जब उसका सूटकेस बैगेज स्कैनर से गुजरा, तब ही इंडिगो की इंटरनल सिक्युरिटी को उसमें कारतूस नजर आ गया। इसके बाद युवक को जांच के लिए अलग बैठा दिया और गांधी नगर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया।

दो साल के दौरान ऐसे पांच मामले
राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट पर पिछले दो साल के दौरान पांच बार ऐसे मामले आए, जबकि कारतूस के अलावा गन जैसा हथियार मिला है। चार बार कारतूस मिले, जबकि एक बार यात्री के बैग से पिस्टल मिली थी। हालांकि दिसंबर अंत और जनवरी के आखिर में ही दोनों मामले कारतूस मिलने के हैं। लगभग सभी मौकों पर यात्रियों ने उनके पास पकड़े गए कारतूस या पिस्टल के बारे में अलग-अलग कहानियां बताईं और उन्हें कोर्ट में दस्तावेज लगाने के बाद जमानत भी मिल गई।

21 दिसंबर को उज्बेकिस्तान की युवती पकड़ाई थी...
इसके पूर्व राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट पर ही गत 21 दिसंबर को उज्बेकिस्तान की एक युवती को बैग में प्वाइंट 32 बोर का जिंदा कारतूस ले जाते हुए एअर इंडिया की भोपाल-दिल्ली फ्लाइट पर सीआईएसएफ ने पकड़ा था। इसके बाद उस युवती को भी गांधी नगर थाना पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया था। युवती अपनी सहेली से मिलने भोपाल आई थी। उस युवती ने पुलिस को बताया था कि भोपाल में जब वह घूम रही थी, उसी दौरान उसे रास्ते में वह कारतूस मिला था।

