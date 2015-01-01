पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव नतीजों के बाद 24 घंटे में एक्शन:कमलनाथ पर एफआईआर करने वाले कलेक्टर को फिर से दतिया भेजा, अभय वर्मा की अशोकनगर में वापसी

3 मिनट पहले
उप चुनाव के नतीजे आने के 24 घंटे बाद सरकार एक्शन में आ गई है। मंत्रालय से पांच आईएएस अफसरों की नई पदस्थापना आदेश जारी किए हैं।
  • चुनाव आयोग ने दोनों जिलों के कलेक्टरों को हटाया था
  • पांच आईएएस अफसरों की नई पोस्टिंग के आदेश जारी

उपचुनाव के नतीजे आने के 24 घंटे बाद ही सरकार एक्शन में आ गई है। चुनाव के दौरान पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने वाले दतिया कलेक्टर संजय कुमार को राज्य सरकार ने वापस पदस्थ कर दिया है। उन्हें चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर हटाया गया था। इसी तरह, अशोकनगर कलेक्टर अभय कुमार वर्मा को चुनाव के दौरान कांग्रेस की शिकायत पर हटाया गया था। वर्मा को भी सरकार ने वापस अशोक नगर में पदस्थ कर दिया है।

राज्य सरकार ने पांच आईएएस अफसरों की नई पदस्थापना आदेश जारी किए हैं।
राज्य सरकार ने पांच आईएएस अफसरों की नई पदस्थापना आदेश जारी किए हैं।

सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने पांच आईएएस अफसरों की नई पदस्थापना आदेश जारी किए हैं, जिसमें मंत्रालय में अपर सचिव अभय कुमार वर्मा को अशोक नगर और मंत्रालय में उप सचिव संजय कुमार को दतिया कलेक्टर बनाया गया है, जबकि अशोक नगर कलेक्टर प्रियंका दास को मप्र राज्य बीज एवं फार्म विकास निगम का प्रबंध संचालक और दतिया कलेक्टर बी विजय दत्ता को औद्योगिक नीति एवं निवेश प्रोत्साहन विभाग में उप सचिव बनाया गया है। इसके अलावा मंत्रालय में उप सचिव मयंक अग्रवाल को इंदौर में अपर कलेक्टर बनाया गया है।

6 अक्टूबर को हुई थी एफआईआर

दतिया के भांडेर में 6 अक्टूबर को कमलनाथ की सभा हुई थी, जिसमें हाईकोर्ट के निर्देश पर कोरोना गाइड लाइन का पालन नहीं करने पर कमलनाथ सहित छह लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की गई थी। इस पर कांग्रेस ने चुनाव आयोग में शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी कि बीजेपी की सभाओं में गाइड लाइन का उल्लधंन हो रहा है, लेकिन कलेक्टर संजय कुमार कार्रवाई में पक्षपात कर रहे हैं। इस पर आयोग ने संजय कुमार को हटा कर बी विजय दत्ता को पदस्थ किया था।

