पर्व:करवा चौथ पर आज सर्वार्थ सिद्धि, बुधादित्य और गणेश चतुर्थी का संयोग

भोपाल4 घंटे पहले
  • पति की दीर्घायु के लिए सुहागिनें देंगी चंद्रमा काे अर्घ्य, खरीदारी के लिए भी रहेंगे मंगलकारी-समृद्धिकारक योग

बुधवार को सुहागिनें अमृत, सर्वार्थ सिद्धि, बुधादित्य योग व मृगशिरा नक्षत्र में पति की दीर्घायु के लिए करवा चौथ का निर्जला व्रत रखकर पूजा करेंगी। खास बात यह है कि इस दिन बुधवार और गणेश चतुर्दशी का होना शुभ व सुहागिनों के लिए मंगलकारी संयोग होना माना जा रहा है।

पंडितों का मत है कि ये सभी योग महिलाओं के सुख-सौभाग्य में वृद्धि कारक होंगे। महिलाएं रात में चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देकर पति के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य व सुख-समृद्धि के लिए प्रार्थना करेंगी। चंद्रोदय का समय बुधवार को रात 8.20 बजे रहेगा। कोरोना महामारी के कारण इस बार करवा चौथ पूजा के सामूहिक आयोजन बहुत कम संख्या में होंगे। जो होंगे उनमें भी सीमित संख्या में ही महिलाएं शामिल रहेंगी। इस दिन खरीद-फरोख्त के लिए भी ये विशेष योग समृद्धिदायी व मंगलकारक होंगे।

चार शुभ योग... बृहस्पति का धनु राशि में होना भी सौभाग्य बढ़ाने वाला रहेगा
पं. भंवरलाल शर्मा ने बताया कि इस बार करवाचौथ पर चार ऐसे शुभ योगों का संयोग बना है, जिससे इस दिन की शुभता व व्रत रखकर पूजन करने वाली महिलाओं के सुख-सौभाग्य में वृद्धि होगी। अमृत व सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग सूर्योदय से ही प्रारंभ होकर अगले दिन सुबह तक रहेंगे। सूर्य व बुध के तुला राशि में होने से बुधादित्य योग भी रहेगा। गणेश चतुर्थी और बुधवार का होना भी शुभदायी है। बुध मिथुन राशि का स्वामी है। पूजा के समय चंद्रमा भी इसी राशि में रहेगा। बृहस्पति का धनु राशि में होना भी सौभाग्य बढ़ाने वाला योग है। मृगशिरा नक्षत्र का स्वामी मंगल है, जिसकी उपस्थिति भी मंगलकारी होगी। यह नक्षत्र प्रकृति से नम्र व सौम्य होता है। पं. प्रहलाद पंड्या का कहना है कि ये सभी योग रोग व शोक दूर करने वाले भी हैं।

पूजा के नियम: चंद्रमा का पूजन कर अर्घ्य देने के बाद पति का चेहरा छलनी में से देखें और चरण छुए व उनके मस्तक पर तिलक लगाएं। पति के हाथ से जल ग्रहण करने के बाद उपवास का समापन करें।

बाजारों में खरीदारी

सौंदर्य सामग्री की दुकानों पर भीड़
पर्व की पूर्व बेला में महिलाओं ने तैयारियां प्रारंभ कर दी थीं। बाजारों में खासी भीड़ दिखाई दी। खासकर करवा, पट, पूजन व सौंदर्य सामग्री की दुकानों पर महिलाओं की खासी भीड़ रही। सुहागिनें व्रत रखकर शाम को चंद्रोदय के समय पूजा प्रारंभ करेंगी। चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही शिव-पार्वती व गणेश की पूजा कर व्रत से जुड़ी कथा का वाचन करेंगी। बाद में पति की आरती उतारने के बाद व्रत का समापन करेंगी।

