  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  • The Couple Fights For The Daughter's Marriage To The Boy Of Choice; When The Matter Reached The Divorce, It Turned Out That Both Of Them Had A Choice

शुभ, मंगल, ज्यादा सावधान:पसंद के लड़के से बेटी की शादी के लिए दंपती झगड़े; बात तलाक तक पहुंची तो पता चला दोनों की पसंद एक थी

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • मां, बेटी की शादी में भी नहीं गई, भाेपाल का मामला
  • मां काे बेटी की शादी में न जाने का अफसाेस

(वंदना श्रोती) बेटी की शादी अपनी पसंद के लड़के से कराने के चक्कर में एक दंपती के बीच विवाद इतना बढ़ा कि तलाक की नाैबत आ गई। पति और पत्नी बेटी की शादी अपनी-अपनी पसंद के लड़के से कराना चाहते थे। पति ने पत्नी को बिना बताए बेटी की शादी तय कर दी।

ऐसे में दोनों के बीच झगड़ा इतना बढ़ा कि महिला ने बेटी की शादी का बहिष्कार कर दिया। वह सामान उठाकर मायके चली गई। वहां से उसने तलाक के लिए कोर्ट में आवेदन तक दे दिया। तलाक के आवेदन पर जब फैमिली कोर्ट ने काउंसलिंग कराई तो पता चला कि महिला जिस लड़के से बेटी की शादी कराना चाह रही थी, पति ने बेटी की शादी उसी लड़के से कराई है। एक-दूसरे को फोटो न दिखाने और लड़के के बारे में जानकारी न देने के कारण यह गफलत पैदा हुई। फैमिली कोर्ट की काउंसलर शैल अवस्थी ने बताया कि मामला कुटुंब न्यायालय के प्रधान न्यायाधीश आरएन चंद के यहां चल था।

अब दोनों के बीच समझौता हो गया है। फैमिली कोर्ट में बैरागढ़ निवासी एक महिला ने पति के तलाक लेने के लिए आवेदन दिया था। कोर्ट ने काउंसलिंग के आदेश दिए। काउंसलर ने दंपती को बुलाया। दोनों ने अपना पक्ष रखा। महिला ने बताया कि कुछ भी हो जाए, वह पति के साथ नहीं रहना चाहती। काउंसलर ने जब पति के साथ न रहने का कारण पूछा तो उसने बताया कि वह अपनी बेटी की शादी अपनी पसंद के लड़के से कराना चाहती थी, ताकि बेटी का भविष्य सुरक्षित रहे। पति ने उसकी पसंद के लड़के को देखा तक नहीं और लॉकडाउन में बेटी की शादी किसी लड़के से करा दी। इसलिए वह और उसके मायके वाले बेटी की शादी में नहीं गए।

काउंसलर बोला- फोटो तो देख लो दामाद कैसा है? तस्वीर देखते ही चौंकी
काउंसलिंग के दौरान काउंसलर ने महिला को समझाने की कोशिश की। कहा- बेटी की शादी हो गई है। अब नाराज होने से क्या फायदा। न बेटी से बात कर रही हो न पति से। कम से कम दामाद से तो बात कर लो। उसकी फोटो तो देखो कि वह कैसा है। अवस्थी ने बताया कि उन्होंने महिला के पति से जब दामाद का फोटो लेकर महिला को दिखाया तो वह भौंचक हो गई। एकदम से चीख पड़ी कि इसी लड़के काे तो मैंने भी पसंद किया था। पति ने बताया कि जब बेटी की शादी तय की, तो पत्नी को बोलते रहे कि एक बार उनकी पसंद के लड़के का फोटो देख लो, लेकिन पत्नी ने एक न सुनी। चूंकि वे अपने रिश्तेदार को बेटी के रिश्ते के लिए जुबान दे चुके थे। काउंसलर ने बताया कि दामाद का फोटो देखने के बाद महिला का गुस्सा शांत हुआ।

