पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • The Court Said On The Application For Divorce Come First By Celebrating Karva Chauth, Then Hearing; An Attempt To Repair The Broken Relationship With The Spirit Of The Festival

टूटे रिश्ते को त्योहार की संजीवनी से संवारने की कोशिश:तलाक की अर्जी पर कोर्ट बोला- पहले करवा चौथ मनाकर आओ, फिर की जाएगी सुनवाई

भोपाल8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

रिश्तों से त्योहार और त्योहारों से खुशियां...जी हां, टूटे हुए रिश्तों को कई बार त्योहार संजीवनी दे देते हैं। क्योंकि ये ही एक मौका होता है जब गिले-शिकवे दूर कर सिर्फ खुशियों की बातें होती हैं। ऐसा ही एक मामला मंगलवार को फैमिली कोर्ट में देखने को मिला। महिला का आरोप था कि उसने शादी इसी शर्त पर की थी कि वह पढ़ाई नहीं छोड़ेगी। पहले तो उन्होंने हां कर दी। शादी के बाद में पढ़ाई बंद करा दी। इस बात पर पति-पत्नी के बीच विवाद इतना बड़ा कि मामला तलाक तक पहुंच गया।

कोर्ट ने मामले को काउंसलिंग के लिए भेजा। दोनों पक्षों को बुलाया। काउंसलिंग में महिला की सास और पति पहुंचे। दोनों ने भी बहू पर कई आरोप लगाए। काउंसलर नुरुनिशा खान ने महिला को समझाया और मामले की जानकारी जज को दी। कोर्ट ने महिला से कहा कि पहले ससुराल जाकर करवा चौथ मनाकर आओ, फिर अपनी रिपोर्ट कोर्ट को बनाकर देना। मामले की सुनवाई अब 11 नवंबर की है। महिला काउंसलिंग सभागार से ही मंगलवार को पति और सास के साथ चली गई।

काउंसलिंग में ऐसे पल भी आए कि सास, बहू व पति हुए भावुक
काउंसलर खान ने बताया कि महिला की सास नहीं चाहतीं कि बेटे का परिवार टूटे। वे बहू को मनाती रहीं। कई बार तीनों पुरानी बातों को लेकर भावुक भी हुए। इसे देखकर लगा कि परिवार बस सकता है।

पहले हां कहा, लेकिन शादी के बाद नहीं करने दी पढ़ाई

महिला ने अपने परिवाद में आरोप लगाया था कि उसकी शादी के लिए ससुराल वाले रिश्ता लेकर आए थे। उस समय वह पढ़ाई कर रही थी। पति बरेली, रायसेन में नगरपालिका में क्लर्क हैं। वह 12वीं पास है, जबकि मैंने ग्रेजुएशन किया था। मेरेे माता-पिता ने 12वीं पास लड़के से शादी इसलिए कर दी, क्योंकि वह सरकारी नौकरी करता है। शादी तय होने के दौरान स्पष्ट कह दिया था कि मैं आगे पढ़ाई और नौकरी करूंगी, जिसे सबने स्वीकार कर लिया था।

शादी के दौरान मैं लॉ कर रही थी। इसके बाद पति और ससुराल वालों ने मेरी पढ़ाई पर ब्रेक लगा दिया। वह अपना कैरियर बनाना चाहती है, जबकि पति नहीं चाहता कि वह घर से बाहर निकले। इसे लेकर लगातार विवाद बढ़ता गया। मारपीट तक की नौबत आ गई। इधर, काउंसलिंग के दौरान महिला की सास ने कहा कि बेटे की शादी को 3 साल हो रहे हैं। बहू ने केवल पहला करवा चौथ ससुराल में किया था। उसके बाद से ही मायके में है।

मैं नहीं चाहती बेटे का घर टूटे

काउंसलर खान ने बताया कि सास और पति ने स्वीकार किया कि शादी के पहले उन्होंने पढ़ने और नौकरी करने की बात पर हामी भरी थी। उनका मानना था कि बहू लॉ की पढ़ाई करने के बाद अपनी घर गृहस्थी संभाले, लेकिन बहू ने आगे पढ़ने और नौकरी करने की जिद पकड़ ली। सास का कहना था कि वह नहीं चाहती कि बेटे का परिवार टूटे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें