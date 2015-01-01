पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहत की खबर:पानी निकासी के लिए तोड़ी थी पुलिया, फिर निर्माण शुरू

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोलार की राजहर्ष कॉलोनी का मामला
  • पुलिया के निर्माण से वाहन चालकों को मिलेगी राहत

कोलार की राजहर्ष कॉलोनी में बारिश के पानी की निकासी के लिए तीन महीने पहले तोड़ी गई पुलिया को दोबारा बनाने के लिए नगर निगम की ओर से निर्माण कार्य शुरू किया गया है। हफ्तेभर में पुलिया का निर्माण होने से यहां से निकलने वाले वाहन चालकों को राहत मिलेगी। दरअसल, तीन महीने पहले बारिश का पानी जमा होने की स्थिति से निपटने के लिए नगर निगम के अमले ने ब्राइट पैरागन स्कूल के पीछे की ओर नाले पर बनी पुलिया को जेसीबी मशीन से तोड़ा था। इससे पानी की निकासी तो हो गई थी, लेकिन रास्ता बंद हो गया था।

बारिश थमने पर निगम अमले ने पुलिया के स्थान पर पाइप डालकर छोड़ दिया था। ऐसे में चार पहिया वाहनों का यहां से आना-जाना बंद हो गया था। ऐसे में मरीजों को हनुमान मंदिर की ओर से घूमकर आना-जाना पड़ रहा था। जबकि, दोपहिया वाहन चालक और पैदल लोग पाइप के ऊपर से निकल रहे हैं। ऐसे में यहां हादसों की आशंका बनी रहती थी। लोगों की परेशानी को दैनिक भास्कर ने 6 नवंबर के अंक में प्रकाशित किया था। इसके बाद नगर निगम के अमले ने यहां पुलिया निर्माण कार्य शुरू किया है।

जल्द ही रहवासियों की दूर होगी परेशानी
^राजहर्ष में बारिश के दौरान तोड़ी गई पुलिया का निर्माण शुरू कर दिया है। हमारी कोशिश है कि जल्द से जल्द निर्माण कार्य पूरा कर दिया जाए, ताकि यहां से निकलने वाले लोगों और वाहन चालकों को राहत मिल सके। अभी चार पहिया वाले वाहन चालकों को चक्कर लगाकर आना पड़ता है।
-प्रमोद मालवीय, डिप्टी सिटी इंजीनियर, नगर निगम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें