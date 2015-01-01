पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • The Daughter Of An Electrician Became A Lieutenant In The Army, Had Studied With A Loan, Anjali's Dream Of Joining The Army Came True

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जज्बे को सलाम:इलेक्ट्रिशियन की बेटी बन गई सेना में लेफ़्टिनेंट, लोन लेकर की थी पढ़ाई, सच हुआ भोपाल की अंजलि का सपना

भोपालएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑफिसर्स ट्रेनिंग एकेडमी चैन्नई में पासिंग आउट परेड के बाद लेफ्टिनेंट अंजलि नायर को रैंक का बैच लगाते सीनियर ऑफिसर्स। कोरोना के कारण उनके पैरेंट्स पासिंग आउट परेड में शामिल नहीं हो सके थे।
  • चैन्नई पासिंग आउट परेड में कोरोना के कारण शामिल नहीं हो सका परिवार
  • दूरदर्शन पर देखी पासिंग आउट परेड, 25 नवंबर काे भोपाल आएगी अंजलि
  • ढोल के साथ बेटी को लेकर आएंगे घर, परिवार का किया नाम राेशन

कहते हैं कि अगर मन में कुछ कर गुजरने की तमन्ना और हौसले बुलंद हों तो हर बड़ी से बड़ी मुश्किल आसान हो जाती है। ऐसा ही कुछ कर दिखाया है भोपाल बैरागढ़ निवासी इलेक्ट्रिशियन अनिल नायर की बेटी अंजलि नायर ने। वे सेना में लेफ्टिनेंट बन गई हैं। चैन्नई ऑफिसर्स ट्रेनिंग एकेडमी से ट्रेनिंग पूरी करने के बाद उन्हाेंने पासिंग आउट परेड कर यह उपलब्धि हासिल की है। आर्थिक तंगी के बावजूद अंजलि ने अपने हौसलों से एक नई इबारत लिखी।

बाएं से दाएं अंजलि नायर, पापा अनिल नायर, मम्मी गीता नायर और बहन अश्विनी नायर के साथ।
बाएं से दाएं अंजलि नायर, पापा अनिल नायर, मम्मी गीता नायर और बहन अश्विनी नायर के साथ।

कई बार कॉलेज की फीस भरने में आई दिक्कत, बैंक लाेन के लिए लगाए चक्कर

अंजलि के पापा अनिल नायर संत हिरदाराम कॉलेज में इलेक्ट्रिशियन की नौकरी करते हैं। उनकी आर्थिक स्थिति काफी अच्छी नहीं है। उनकी दो बेटियां हैं। अनिल नायर ने कहा कि तमाम परेशानियों के बावजूद हमने अपनी बेटी अंजलि के बचपन के सपने सेना में शामिल होने को कभी धूमिल नहीं होने दिए। होली फैमिली स्कूल से 12वीं की पढ़ाई करने के बाद बेटी को टीआईटी कॉलेज से इंजीनियरिंग करवाई। उसके लिए बैंक से लोन लिया, लेकिन यह इतना आसान न था। कई बैंकों के चक्कर लगाए। बड़ी दिक्कत उठाने के बाद लोन मिला। कई बार बेटी की कॉलेज की फीस और एग्जाम फीस भरने में लेट हुए। कई बार कॉलेज से नोटिस मिले। इन सबके बावजूद अंजलि ने ठान लिया था कि उसे कुछ करके दिखाना है। संत हिरदाराम जी के उत्तराधिकारी संत सिद्ध भाऊ एवं कर्नल नारायण पारवानी ने उन्हें भारतीय सेना में शामिल होने के लिए प्रेरित किया। अंजलि के सपनों को तब पंख मिले। जब डिफेंस सिलेक्ट एकेडमी से उसने कमांडर आर एस राठौर सर के गाइडेंस में एसएसबी की ट्रेनिंग ली और तैयारी की। यही उसकी लाइफ का टर्निंग पाइंट था। एसएसबी बैंगलुरु में एग्जाम देने के बाद फिजिकल और इंटरव्यू क्लियर करने के बाद ऑफिसर्स ट्रेनिंग एकेडमी चैन्नई से ट्रेनिंग कंप्लीट की।

एसएसबी टेस्ट के दौरान चेस्ट नंबर में अंजलि नायर।
एसएसबी टेस्ट के दौरान चेस्ट नंबर में अंजलि नायर।

बेटी की पसंद की साउथ इंडियन डिश बनाकर करुंगी वेलकम

अंजलि की मां गीता नायर ने बताया कि बहुत तकलीफें उठाई बेटी को पढ़ाने में और बड़ा करने में। घर में बहुत कटौती की। बहुत सी इच्छाओं को मारा। लेकिन बेटी के सपने को पूरा करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी। बैरागढ़ में एक छोटे से किराए के मकान में रहते हुए अंजलि और उसकी छोटी बहन अश्विनी की परवरिश की। अश्विनी 11वीं की स्टूडेंट है। अंजलि की ट्रेनिंग 6 महीने की बजाय 11 महीने में कंप्लीट हुई। ट्रेनिंग के दौरान उसे फ्रेक्चर हाे गया। तमाम तकलीफ के बाद उसने हौसला नहीं हारा। कोराेना के कारण हम पासिंग आउट परेड में हम शामिल नहीं हाे पाए, लेकिन खुशी है बेटी ने हमारा नाम रोशन कर दिया। वह 25 नवंबर को भोपाल आएगी। उसके लिए मैं उसकी पसंद की साउथ इंडियन डिश तैयार करूंगी। खासकर डोसा, इडली। वह उसे बहुत पसंद है।

दीदी को सरप्राइज पार्टी देने के साथ ढोल के साथ घर लाएंगे

अंजलि की बहन अश्विनी ने बताया कि दीदी के वेलकम के लिए सरप्राइज पार्टी रखी है। घर को डेकोरेट करेंगे। फ्रेंडस और रिलेटिव्स हाेंगे। केक कटिंग सेरेमनी होगी। ढोल के साथ उसे घर लेकर आएंगे। मुझे अपनी दीदी पर गर्व है। अब वह सेना में जाकर देशसेवा कर सकेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंगुलाम नबी आजाद का तंज- कांग्रेस के नेताओं को 5 स्टार कल्चर पसंद, इससे चुनाव नहीं जीते जा सकते - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें