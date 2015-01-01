पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  The Family Court Shall Have The Right To Annul The Marriage; Draft Ready, Will Be Sent To Law Department

लव जिहाद:विवाह को रद्द करने का अधिकार फैमिली कोर्ट के पास होगा; ड्रॉफ्ट तैयार, विधि विभाग को भेजा जाएगा

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उत्तराखंड के बाद मप्र दूसरा राज्य होगा, जो एक माह के भीतर एक्ट लागू करने जा रहा है

लव जिहाद को रोकने के लिए मप्र सरकार के नए एक्ट (मप्र फ्रीडम ऑफ रिलीजन एक्ट 2020) का ड्रॉफ्ट लगभग तैयार हो गया है। इसमें ताजा मामलों के पकड़े जाने पर पांच साल की सजा का प्रावधान तो है ही, लेकिन ऐसे विवाह यदि हो चुके हैं उन्हें रद्द करने का अधिकार भी फैमिली कोर्ट को दिया जा रहा है। मप्र दूसरा राज्य होगा, जिसका लव जिहाद को रोकने का अपना एक्ट होगा। इससे पहले उत्तराखंड यह एक्ट बना चुका है। उत्तर प्रदेश में फिलहाल प्रक्रिया चल रही है।

उत्तराखंड के अहम प्रावधानों का भी शासन अध्ययन कर रहा है। वर्ष 1968 में बने पुराने अधिनियम को समाप्त किया जाएगा। मप्र के नए एक्ट में ही फैमिली कोर्ट का प्रावधान रखा जा रहा है, लेकिन इसमें किसी सगे-संबंधी को यह पहले शिकायत करनी होगी कि यह प्रकरण और विवाह लव जिहाद से जुड़ा मसला है। इसके बाद अंतिम निर्णय फैमिली कोर्ट करेगा। फैमिली कोर्ट के फैसले को उच्च अदालत में चुनौती दी जा सकेगी।

बताया जा रहा है कि जल्द ही ड्रॉफ्ट को अंतिम रूप देकर विधि विभाग को परीक्षण के लिए भेजा जाएगा। इसके बाद सीनियर सैक्रेटरी की कमेटी इस पर चर्चा करेगी। कैबिनेट की मंजूरी के बाद इसे विधानसभा के शीतकालीन सत्र में पेश किया जाएगा। एक्ट में प्रलोभन, बलपूर्वक, फ्रॉड, बहकावे जैसे शब्दों का भी उल्लेख होगा।

एक्ट के प्रमुख प्रावधान- अफसर दोषी तो उन्हें भी पांच साल की सजा

  • शिकायत होने पर विवाह कर रहे युवक-युवती पर ही अपनी सच्चाई साबित करने का भार होगा कि वे जोर-जबरदस्ती से ऐसा नहीं कर रहे, न ही यह लव जिहाद है।
  • सरकारी अधिकारी या कर्मचारी अपने पद का इस्तेमाल करके ऐसे विवाह कराता है तो उसे भी पांच साल की सजा होगी। मसलन एसडीओ, थानाधिकारी या अन्य।
  • यदि किसी केस में लव जिहाद साबित हो गया और प्रोसिक्यूशन करना है तो ऐसे प्रकरणों के बारे में फैसला शासन स्तर यानी गृह विभाग करेगा। अभी आईटी एक्ट या धारा 153 (ए) में यही प्रावधान है जो सांप्रदायिक विवाद से जुड़े हैं।
  • माता-पित्ता, भाई-बहन या रक्त संबंधी की शिकायत पर लव जिहाद से हुए विवाहों के मामले में फैमिली कोर्ट को यह अधिकार होगा कि वह ऐसी शादी को निरस्त कर सके।
  • यदि कोई धर्म परिवर्तन से जुड़ा मसला है तो परिवार को एक माह पहले आवेदन तो देना ही है। यदि इस काम में कोई पुजारी, मौलाना या पादरी जुड़ा है तो उसे भी एक माह पहले जिला प्रशासन को नोटिस देना होगा। अन्यथा पांच साल की सजा होगी।
  • यदि लव-जिहाद का मामला सामने आता है और यह साबित हो जाए कि कोई मददगार या किसी ने उकसाया है तो वह भी उतना ही दोषी माना जाएगा, जितना मुख्य आरोपी। इसकी सजा भी पांच साल तक है।

मप्र का एक्ट कठोर और ठोस होगा। उत्तराखंड समेत अन्य सभी कानूनी प्रावधानों का अध्ययन हो रहा है। यह एक्ट समग्रता लिए हुए होगा। - नरोत्तम मिश्रा, गृहमंत्री, मप्र

