धोखाधड़ी:युवती से जालसाज बोला- तुम्हारी नौकरी लग गई गाड़ी दो, प्रसाद लेकर आता हूं, फिर नहीं लौटा

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
जेल में बंद मंगेतर से मिलने पहुंची युवती को जालसाज ने नौकरी लगवाने का झांसा दिया और स्कूटर लेकर गायब हो गया। युवती की शिकायत पर गांधी नगर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। बरखेड़ी, जहांगीराबाद निवासी 26 वर्षीय प्रियंका धुर्वे का मंगेतर बृजेश शर्मा सेंट्रल जेल में बंद है। सोमवार सुबह प्रियंका उससे मिलने के लिए पहुंची थीं। लेकिन मुलाकात का समय खत्म होने के कारण उसे अगले दिन आने का कह दिया गया।

दोपहर 12 बजे प्रियंका को जेल परिसर में एक युवक मिला। उसने अपना नाम महेश चौहान बताते हुए जेल आने का कारण पूछा। प्रियंका ने उसे बताया कि वह मंगेतर से मिलने आई थी। महेश ने बताया कि उसकी जेलर से पहचान है, वह वीआईपी मुलाकात करा देगा। जेलर अभी राउंड पर हैं, जब वे लौटेंगे तो उसकी मुलाकात हो जाएगी।

जॉब का दिलाया था भरोसा
प्रियंका ने बताया कि उसने बी फार्मा किया है तो महेश ने बताया कि जेल में नौकरी निकली है। वह नौकरी लगवा सकता है। उसने प्रियंका का बायोडाटा लिया और किसी से मोबाइल पर बात की। बोला- कलेक्ट्रोरेट जाकर साढ़े छह हजार का ड्राफ्ट बनवाना पड़ेगा। युवती उसके साथ कलेक्ट्रोरेट पहुंची। महेश उसे बाहर बैठाकर अंदर गया और कुछ देर बाद बाहर आकर बताया कि साहब ने फार्म भर दिया है, तुम्हारी नौकरी पक्की हो गई है। मैंने अपने तरफ से साढ़े छह हजार रुपए का ड्राफ्ट बना दिया है। मुझे साढ़े छह हजार रुपए कल दे देना। इसके बाद उसने प्रियंका से उसकी गाड़ी की यह कहते हुए मांगी ली कि नौकरी लग गई है इसलिए प्रसाद लेकर आता हूं। प्रियंका ने उसे गाड़ी की चाबी दे दी, लेकिन महेश वापस नहीं लौटा।

