बाजार ने मनाई 'दिवाली':देर रात तक खुले रहे बाजार; अभी और होगी धनवर्षा, अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद

भाेपालएक घंटा पहले
भोपाल में कोरोना संकट के बीच बाजार में अच्छी-खासी भीड़ दिखी।
  • कोरोना संकट में भी बाजारों में रही भारी भीड़, लोगों ने जमकर की खरीदारी

भोपाल में दिवाली पर पुराने शहर में चौक और नए बाजार में रौनक नजर आई। कोरोना संकट के बीच बाजार में अच्छी-खासी भीड़ दिखी। शुक्रवार देर रात तक बाजार खुले रहे। काेराेना संकट काे मात देते हुए त्याेहारी सीजन में चमके बाजार में अभी और धनवर्षा हाेने की उम्मीद है।

साेने-चांदी के भाव में गिरावट से सराफा व्यवसायी भी खुश हाे गए। विशेषज्ञाें का कहना है कि इस गिरावट का काराेबार पर सकारात्मक असर पड़ेगा। इससे सिर्फ जूलरी सेगमेंट में ही 30 फीसदी ज्यादा खरीदारी हाेने की संभावना व्यक्त की जा रही है। राजधानी के व्यापारी कहते हैं, जूलरी के अलावा अन्य सेगमेंट में भी पिछले साल से 25 फीसदी ज्यादा काराेबार हाे सकता है। बाजाराें में पूजा-पाठ सामग्री व घरेलू सामानों समेत FMCG (फास्ट मूविंग कंज्यूमर गुड्स) सेगमेंट की बिक्री में तेज ग्राहकी रही।

साेने में यह अभी तक की सबसे बड़ी गिरावट, बाजार चमकेगा

सराफा एसाेसिएशन के प्रवक्ता नवनीत अग्रवाल के मुताबिक धनतेरस-दीपावली के पहले आमताैर पर साेने-चांदी के भाव बढ़ते हैं, लेकिन इस बार धनतेरस से पहले साेने के भाव में 2.80 लाख प्रति किलाे की गिरावट हुई है। 10 साल बाद ऐसा माैका आया है, जब धनतेरस के पहले साेने के भाव इतने लुढ़के हैं। विशेषज्ञ माेहित साेनी कहते हैं कि यह वायदा बाजार की सोने में अभी तक की सबसे बड़ी गिरावट है। इससे शहर में छाेटी-बड़ी दुकानाें से लेकर बड़े आउटलेट तक सेगमेंट में 125 कराेड़ से ज्यादा का व्यापार हाे सकता है।

सोशल डिस्टेंस के लिए लाउडस्पीकर से अनाउसमेंट

न्यू मार्केट व्यापारी एसोसिएशन के अजय देवनानी ने बताया कि एक बार फिर बाजार मुस्कुराने लगा है। शादी का सीजन भी है। कोरोना के कारण सावधानी बरतते हुए सभी दुकानदार मास्क पहन रहे हैं। दुकानों पर बाहर स्टैंड में सैनिटाइजर रखा गया है। स्पीकर से थोड़ी-थोड़ी देर में अनाउंसमेंट भी कराया जा रहा है कि डिस्टेंस भी मेंटेन करें। मास्क पहनें और सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करते रहें। साथ ही बाजार में गाड़ियों का प्रवेश नहीं होगा। महिलाओं के लिए पिंंक पार्किंग की व्यवस्था है, जहां केवल महिला चालक अपनी गाड़ियां पार्क कर सकती हैं।

रेडिमेड गारमेंट में 100 करोड़ से ज्यादा का कारोबार होने की उम्मीद

न्यू मार्केट व्यापारी संघ के अध्यक्ष एवं रेडिमेड गारमेंट व्यवसायी सतीश गंगराड़े कहते हैं कि इस बार धनतेरस से दीपावली तक तीन दिन में सिर्फ रेडिमेड गारमेंट सेगमेंट में ही 100 करोड़ से ज्यादा के व्यापार की संभावना है। मौसम के तेवर के आगे काेराेना का असर भी फीका पड़ रहा है। इसके कारण गर्म कपड़ाें की ग्राहकी तेजी से बढ़ी। दीपावली के साथ लाेग शादी-विवाह के लिए भी विशेष कपड़े खरीद रहे हैं। इस ट्रेंड से बाजार में उछाल आया।

FMCG सेगमेंट में 110 कराेड़ के काराेबार की संभावना

भाेपाल किराना व्यापारी महासंघ के महासचिव अनुपम अग्रवाल के मुताबिक ग्राहकाें के उत्साह के आगे काेराेना का डर फीका पड़ गया है। दीपावली तक पांच दिन में सिर्फ FMCG सेगमेंट में 110 कराेड़ का कारोबार हाेने की उम्मीद है। व्यापारियाें काे भराेसा है कि पुष्य नक्षत्र की ग्राहकी से ज्यादा ग्राहकी धनतेरस से दीपावली तक हाेगी। बाजार में ऐसा ही ट्रेंड है।

लाइफ स्टाइल सेगमेंट में भी 45 कराेड़ से ज्यादा बरसेंगे

विशेषज्ञ माेहम्मद इमरान कहते हैं फेस्टिव सीजन के बाकी दिनाें में लाइफ स्टाइल सेगमेंट में भी 45 कराेड़ आने की संभावना है। इस बार नवंबर में बढ़ी ठंड का असर फैशन पर हुआ है। इससे एक महीने पहले ट्रेंड चेंज हाे गया। इसका सीधा असर बाजार पर पड़ेगा। फैशनेबल ट्रेंड हावी है। लाेग इस माैके काे छाेड़ना नहीं चाहते।

और किस सेगमेंट में कितने काराेबार की संभावना

इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स इलेक्ट्रिकल्स

51 कराेड़​​​​​​

ऑटाेमाेबाइल121 कराेड़

एक्सपर्ट बाेले- कर्मचारियाें के फेस्टिवल एडवांस और बाेनस का असर भी रहेगा

केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों एवं राज्य के कर्मचारियों काे मिले बाेनस एवं फेस्टिवल एडवांस का असर अब बाजार पर पड़ेगा। बाजार में जितना उछाल आया है, अब अगले पांच दिन में इससे ज्यादा उछाल आएगा। - अमरजीत सिंह , काेषाध्यक्ष चेंबर ऑफ काॅमर्स एंड इंडस्ट्रीज

5 दिनों में दिवाली तक कारोबार

सेगमेंट

पिछले साल

इस बार अनुमान

जूलरी

97 करोड़

125 करोड़

रेडिमेट गारमेंट

52 करोड़

77 करोड़

एफएमसीजी

92 करोड़

110 करोड़

लाइफ स्टाइल

35 करोड़

47 करोड़

इलेक्ट्रानिक्स

89 करोड़

103 करोड़

आटोमोबाइल91 करोड़121 करोड़
