पदोन्नति में आरक्षण पर फैसले का इंतजार:पुलिस को नहीं मिल सके 12810 नए इन्वेस्टिगेटर; सुप्रीम कोर्ट में है मामला

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस मुख्यालय की प्रशासन शाखा ने गृह विभाग से की पुलिसकर्मियों को ऑनररी प्रमोशन देने की सिफारिश
  • दो साल में मप्र पुलिस के करीब 2000 पुलिसकर्मी बगैर प्रमोशन के ही रिटायर हो चुके हैं

(विशाल त्रिपाठी) एससी-एसटी वर्ग को सरकारी नौकरियों में प्रमोशन में आरक्षण का मामला फिलहाल सुप्रीम कोर्ट में विचाराधीन है। इस बीच पुलिस मुख्यालय की प्रशासन शाखा ने मप्र पुलिस को 12,810 नए विवेचकों को ऑनररी (मानसेवी) प्रमोशन देने की सिफारिश की है। गृह विभाग से की गई सिफारिश में कहा गया है कि न्यायालय आदेश के अधीन रहते हुए इन पुलिसकर्मियों को पदोन्नत मान लिया जाए, ताकि इन सभी से संबंधित पदों के अनुसार लंबित मामलों में विवेचना करवाई जा सके। इससे लंबित मामलों के निराकरण का भी लाभ मिलेगा। बीते दो साल में मप्र पुलिस के करीब 2000 पुलिसकर्मी बगैर प्रमोशन के ही रिटायर हो चुके हैं।

मई 2016 में पदोन्नति में आरक्षण का नियम समाप्त कर देने से प्रमोशन पर रोक लग गई थी। फिलहाल यह मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट में लंबित है। इसलिए हाल ही में पुलिस मुख्यालय की प्रशासन शाखा ने बीच का रास्ता निकालते हुए गृह विभाग से ये सिफारिश की है। इसमें कहा गया है कि प्रदेशभर में हवलदार, एएसआई, सब इंस्पेक्टर, इंस्पेक्टर और डीएसपी स्तर के 12810 पद रिक्त हैं। इसलिए इन रिक्त पदों को ऑनररी प्रमोशन से भर दिया जाए। यानी मान लिया जाए कि इतने पुलिसकर्मियों को सशर्त पदोन्नति दे दी गई है।

एएसपी-आईपीएस के प्रमोशन पर नहीं है रोक
एएसपी से आईपीएस स्तर के अफसरों के प्रमोशन पर प्रमोशन में आरक्षण का असर नहीं है। यही वजह है कि इन पदों पर रिक्तियां नहीं हैं। हालात ये हैं कि पांच साल के भीतर आईपीएस अफसरों का दोबारा कैडर रिव्यू करने की तैयारी है। इसमें एडीजी के 16 पद नए पद बढ़ाने की सिफारिश है, जबकि फिलहाल 42 एडीजी पहले से मौजूद हैं।

चर्चित या गंभीर प्रकरणों को ही मिल रही तवज्जो
विवेचना अधिकारियों की कमी होने के कारण फिलहाल पुलिस केवल बेहद चर्चित या गंभीर प्रकरणों की ही विवेचना पर ध्यान दे रही है। विवेचक नहीं होने के कारण हजारों ऐसे मामलों में भी हर साल के अंत में खात्मा लगा दिया जाता है, जिनकी ठीक से विवेचना होने पर बड़ा खुलासा हो सकता था।

4 साल बाद भी भोपाल के सिपाहियों को नहीं मिल रहा लाभ
वर्ष 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 व 2010 में भर्ती भोपाल के करीब एक हजार सिपाही समयमान वेतनमान की आस लगाए बैठे हैं। कई मर्तबा वरिष्ठ अफसरों के आश्वासन के बाद भी उनकी परेशानी का हल नहीं निकाला जा सका है। जनवरी 2019 में डीआईजी इरशाद वली ने इस संबंध में आदेश भी जारी कर दिए थे। गौरतलब है कि पुलिसकर्मियों का समयमान वेतनमान हर दस साल में लगता है। यानी वर्ष 2006 में भर्ती हुए सिपाही का समयमान वर्ष 2016 में लगना चाहिए था। ऐसा न होने से हर महीने उन्हें 1200-1600 रुपए का नुकसान हो रहा है। भोपाल संभाग के राजगढ़, विदिशा व सीहोर जिलों में सभी बैच का समयमान लग चुका है। कुछ जिले तो ऐसे भी हैं, जहां वर्ष 2010 में भर्ती सिपाहियों को भी इसका लाभ मिल रहा है।

पीएचक्यू ने इस संबंध में विस्तृत प्रस्ताव भेजा है। जीएडी से मार्गदर्शन ले रहे हैं। शासन की नीतियों के अनुरूप ही फैसला लिया जाएगा।
- राजेश राजौरा, एसीएस गृहविभाग

पुलिस विभाग में बड़े स्तर पर रिक्तियां हैं। इसके लिए कई तरह के विकल्प शासन के सामने प्रस्तुत किए गए हैं। अलग-अलग स्तर पर प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।
- अन्वेष मंगलम, एडीजी प्रशासन

ऐसे समझें ऑनररी प्रमाेशन
सेना और पुलिस अधिकारियों या कर्मचारियों को सेवा के दौरान विशिष्ट कार्यों की श्रेष्ठता के मापदंड पर पदोन्नति दी जाती है। इसे ऑनररी प्रमाेशन कहा जाता है। इस दौरान प्रमोशन की पूरी प्रक्रिया अपनाई जाती है। रिटायर्ड डीजीपी आरएलएस यादव का कहना है कि यदि सरकार यह निर्णय लेती है तो अच्छा फैसला होगा। जब सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आएगा तब सरकार उसके अनुरूप निर्णय ले सकती है। तब तक पुलिसकर्मियों को लाभ देते हुए व्यवस्था सुचारू रखने के लिए ऐसा करना ही पड़ेगा।

