बाजारों की ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:व्यापारी बोले- कल तो चालान के डर से जल्दी बंद कर दी थी दुकान, आज सब एक-दूसरे का मुंह देख रहे हैं

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
न्यू मार्केट: समय- रात। पुलिस की सीटी बजते ही दुकानदार अपना सामान समेटने लगे। बाजार में ग्राहकों की संख्या भी अधिक थी।
  • राजधानी के प्रमुख बाजारों में एक दिन पहले 8 बजे बंद होने वाली दुकानें रात 9.30 बजे तक खुली रही। कई इलाकों में लोग भी सड़कों पर आवाजाही करते देखे गए

शहर में रविवार को 8 बजे के बाद भी कई बाजारों में दुकानें खुली रहीं। नए शहर के न्यू मार्केट और 10 नंबर मार्केट के व्यापारी रात 10 बजने का इंतजार करते दिखे। इसी बीच दुकानें बंद करने को लेकर व्यापारियों ने विरोध भी जताया। रविवार को भी पुलिस ने प्रमुख बाजारों में अनाउंसमेंट कर दुकानें बंद कराईं।

10 नंबर मार्केट... सड़क किनारे बैठे एक व्यापारी से बात की, क्या आज दुकान 8 बजे बंद नहीं होगी, जवाब था बीते दिन चालान के डर से कई व्यापारियों ने दुकान बंद कर दी थी। आज सभी एक-दूसरे को देख रहे हैं कि वह दुकान बंद करेगा तो पड़ोसी भी दुकान बंद करने लगेगा।

न्यू मार्केट...बाजार में रौनक बराबर बनी रही। व्यापारी शशांक जैन ने कहा कि महासंघ का निर्णय निराधार है। हर घोषणा के दौरान व्यापारी से नहीं पूछा जाता है। अध्यक्ष सतीश गंगराड़े ने कहा कि व्यापारी महासंघ की बैठक हुई थी, जिसमें 23 सदस्य मौजूद रहे। मार्केट बंद हो रहा और 8 बजे के बाद ग्राहक नहीं आ रहे हैं।

10 नंबर मार्केट: समय- रात
10 नंबर मार्केट: समय- रात

व्यापारी अपनी दुकान के बाहर पड़े सामान को अंदर रखने लगे और धीरे धीरे दुकान बंद करने की योजना बनाने लगे।

लखेरापुरा : समय- रात
लखेरापुरा : समय- रात

सड़कों पर तो लोगों की भीड़ देखने को मिली, लेकिन बाजार की दुकानें बंद थीं। लखेरापुरा में करीब 15 दुकानें खुली रहीं।

