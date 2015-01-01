पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • The Promise Of Becoming A Law For Agricultural Reforms Was Made In The Promissory Note, Now The Congress Is Taking Uteron

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

CM शिवराज का आरोप:कृषि सुधारों के लिए कानून बनने का वायदा वचन पत्र में किया था, अब यूटर्न ले रही कांग्रेस

भोपाल6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने सिंगरौली में हवाई पट्टी का सिंगरौली में हवाई पट्टी का वर्चुअल भूमि पूजन किया। इस अवसर पर पीडब्यूडी मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव व प्रमुख सचिव नीरज मंडलोई भी मौजूद रहे।
  • सिंगरौली में हवाई पट्टी के भूमिपूजन कार्यक्रम में किसानों की बात
  • विपक्षी दल अपने फायदे के लिए क़ानूनों को लेकर भ्रमित कर रहा

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने रविवार को सिंगरौली में हवाई पट्टी का सिंगरौली में हवाई पट्टी का वर्चुअल भूमिपूजन किया। इस अवसर पर मुख्यमंत्री ने सिंगरौली के विकास के अलावा किसानों की बात की। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस के वचन पत्र में कृषि सुधारों को लेकर कानून बनाने का वायदा था। अब मोदी सरकार ने किसानों के हित में यह कानून लागू किया तो कांग्रेस यूटर्न ले रही है। कांग्रेस सहित अन्य विपक्षी दल अपने फायदे के लिए क़ानूनों को लेकर भ्रम फैला रहे हैं।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि नए कानून के तहत किसान को फसल का जहां अच्छा दाम मिलेगा, वह बेच सकेगा। मंडी रहेगी और उसके साथ उसे दूसरे विकल्प भी मिलेंगे, तो प्रतिस्पर्धा के कारण किसान को उसकी मेहनत की सही कीमत मिलेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि होशंगाबाद के किसानों से दिल्ली की कंपनी ने अनुबंध किया था।उपज की खरीदी भी कर रही थी, लेकिन कीमत बढ़ी तो खरीदी बंद कर दी। इस कंपनी पर नए कृषि कानून के तहत कार्रवाई हुई और 24 घंटे में किसानों को न्याय मिला।

विकास के लिए कनेक्टिविटी जरूरी

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि सिंगरौली हवाई पट्टी को ऐसे विकसित करेंगे कि यहां भविष्य में बड़े जहाज उतर सके। आज सिंगरौली सबसे तेज गति से बढ़ने वाला जिला है। विकास के लिए कनेक्टिविटी जरूरी है। सीधी से सिंगरौली की सड़क बन रही है। यह बहुप्रतीक्षित रोड है। इसके टेंडर हो गए हैं, तेज़ गति से कार्य प्रारम्भ होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे बंद कर सकते हैं, कल भूख हड़ताल की चेतावनी दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें