पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • The Property Broker Committed Suicide When The House Started To Stink; Written In The Suicide Note I Am Fed Up With Life

सुसाइड:मकान से बदबू आने लगी तो पता चला प्रॉपर्टी ब्रोकर ने कर ली खुदकुशी; सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- जीवन से तंग आ चुका हूं

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

कोहेफिजा इलाके में प्राॅपर्टी ब्रोकर ने घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। घर से दुर्गंध आने पर पड़ोसियों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी थी। मृतक के पास मिले सुसाइड नोट में लिखा है कि मैं डिप्रेशन में हूं। अपने जीवन से तंग आ चुका हूं, इसलिए खुदकुशी कर रहा हूं। कुकरेजा प्राॅपर्टी ब्रोकर का काम करते थे।

विवाद के चलते उनकी पत्नी और बच्चे उनसे अलग कोलार में रहते हैं, जबकि छोटा भाई जयप्रकाश, बिट्ठल नगर लालघाटी में रहता है। सोमवार शाम पांच बजे पड़ोसियों ने डायल 100 को कुकरेजा के मकान से तेज दुर्गंध आने की सूचना दी थी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने किसी तरह अंदर झांककर देखा तो प्रकाश फांसी के फंदे पर लटके दिखे। इसके बाद उनके छोटे भाई को मौके पर बुलाया गया। दरवाजा तोड़कर पुलिस ने घर में प्रवेश किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें