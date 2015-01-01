पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में लूट का नया तरीका:लुटेरों ने बाइक की रेस का शोर कर 83 साल की रिटायर टीचर से सोन की चेन लूटी; पता पूछने के बहाने वारदात की

भोपाल34 मिनट पहले
पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही है।
  • बाइक के शोर में बुजुर्ग महिला न तो कुछ सुन सकीं और ना ही मदद के लिए किसी को बुला सकीं
  • कुछ देर बाद पोते ने बाइक से आरोपियों का पीछा किया, लेकिन वह उन्हें पकड़ नहीं सका

भोपाल की अरेरा कॉलोनी में बाइक सवार दो लुटेरों ने एक नए तरीके से लूट की वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। आरोपियों ने बाइक का शोर मचाकर 83 साल की रिटायर्ड टीचर के गले से सोने की चेन झपट ली। बाइक की रेस की आवाज इतनी ज्यादा थी कि महिला को ना तो ठीक से कुछ सुनाई दिया और ना ही मदद के लिए किसी को बुला सकीं। पुलिस अब सीसीटीवी के फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही

अशोका हाउसिंग सोसाइटी ई-7 अरेरा कॉलोनी में रहने वाली 83 साल की सुषमा ठोसर प्रोफेसर कॉलोनी विद्या विहार स्कूल से रिटायर टीचर हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि रोजाना की तरह सुबह करीब 8:30 बजे घर के बाहर फूल चुन रहीं थीं। इसी दौरान काली बाइक सवार दो युवक उनके पास से निकलकर कुछ दूर जाने के बाद वह रुककर वापस आए।

एक युवक बाइक को स्टार्ट कर जोर-जोर से रेस दे रहा था, जबकि दूसरा बाइक से उतर कर उनके पास आया। उसने पूछा अम्मा दीपू कहां रहता है। बाइक के शोर के कारण ठीक से सुनाई नहीं देने के चलते मैने ने कहा कि मुझे ठीक से सुनाई नहीं दे रहा है। लुटेरा थोड़ा और करीब आया। कुछ समझ पाने के पहले ही आरोपी ने उनके गले पर झपटा मारा।

वे संभाली लेकिन आरोपी के हाथ में 2 तोला वजनी सोने की चेन आ गई और वह दौड़ लगाकर बाइक पर बैठाकर फरार हो गया। घटना के बाद उन्होंने घर के अंदर जाकर परिजनों को इसके बारे में बताया। पोता गाड़ी लेकर आरोपियों के पीछे गया, लेकिन तब तक वह काफी दूर निकल चुके थे। लुटेरे 1100 हनुमान मंदिर की तरफ निकल गए।

सीसीटीवी से आरोपियों की तलाश

सुषमा ने बताया कि घटना के बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी। उन्होंने मौके पर तफ्तीश की। कॉलोनी के कुछ घरों में पूछताछ की। इस दौरान उन्हें कुछ घरों में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे मिले। पुलिस ने फुटेज को खंगाला, तो उसमें से दो संदिग्ध व्यक्ति नजर आए। हुलिया और सुषमा के बताए अनुसार पुलिस अब दोनों संदिग्धों की तलाश कर रही है। वह सुबह-सुबह इलाके में घूमते भी नजर आए।

आरोपियों पर 15 हजार का इनाम रखा

भोपाल डीआईजी इरशाद वली ने आरोपियों पर 15 हजार रुपए का नकद इनाम रखा है। आरोपियों की जानकारी पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम भोपाल - 0755-2555922, 933, 2677406, 9479990454 और क्राइम ब्रांच भोपाल- 0755-2443212 के नंबर पर दी जा सकती है। जानकारी देने वाली की पहचान गोपनीय रखी जाएगी।

