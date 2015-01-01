पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:इवेंट के बहाने महिला को नागपुर से अगवा कर भोपाल में बनाया बंधक, जबरन करा दी शादी

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • मां की शिकायत पर नागपुर पुलिस ने शुरू की तलाश

इवेंट का झांसा देकर नागपुर की तलाकशुदा महिला को अगवा कर भोपाल में बंधक बनाने का मामला सामने आया है। भोपाल लाकर महिला की जबरन शादी करवाई गई है। आरोप महिला की सहेली और उसके दोस्त पर है। वारदात का खुलासा तब हुआ, जब महिला ने दोनों से बचते हुए अपनी मां को कॉल कर वाकया बताया। मां की शिकायत पर नागपुर की इमामवाड़ा पुलिस ने महिला की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

इमामवाड़ा निवासी 23 वर्षीय महिला तलाकशुदा है। मायके में रहकर वह शादी-ब्याह और अन्य इवेंट का काम करती है। इसी दौरान उसकी पहचान शांति नगर निवासी ऋतिका से हुई। दोनों अच्छी दोस्त बन गईं। आरोप है कि तीन नवंबर को ऋतिका ने महिला को बताया कि भोपाल में दो दिन का इवेंट है। ज्यादा पैसे मिलेंगे।

ऋतिका और उसके दोस्त सलीम खेड़ा के साथ महिला भोपाल आ गई, लेकिन इतने दिन बीतने के बाद भी घर नहीं लौटी। मंगलवार को उसने मां को कॉल किया। कहा कि ऋतिका और सलीम झांसा देकर भोपाल ले आए हैं। यहां मुझे बंधक बनाकर रखा और किसी अनिल नामक युवक से जबरन शादी करवा दी है।

