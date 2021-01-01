पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सकारात्मक सोच:महिलाओं ने पहले किया श्रमदान फिर कबाड़ से जुगाड़ कर पार्क में रोपे छायादार पौधे

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • भेल क्षेत्र में पांच स्थानों का कायाकल्प कर महिलाओं ने बगीचे का रूप संवारा

संस्था सकारात्मक सोच की करीब 100 सदस्य महिलाओं ने न केवल दुर्दशा के शिकार पार्कों का कायाकल्प किया, बल्कि कचराघर बन चुके कई खाली मैदानों व अन्य स्थलों को भी हरियाली से आच्छादित करने का बीड़ा उठा रखा है।

अपने इस संकल्प को अभियान का रूप देकर तीन सालों में इन महिलाओं ने कल्पना नगर, सोनागिरी, अन्नपूर्णा नगर और आलम नगर में खाली जगह पर पहले श्रमदान कर पार्क बनाए फिर उन्हें अपने कबाड़ के सामान की जुगाड़ कर इन्हें हाथों से संवारा भी। वहां अब लोग सुबह-शाम टहलने आते हैं। महिलाएं व बच्चे यहां गमलों और दीवारों पर रंग-बिरंगी कलाकृति उकेर कर पुरानी वस्तुओं को नया स्वरूप दे देते हैं।

हर रविवार सफाई कर पौधों में डालते हैं खाद-पानी
संस्था की प्रमुख किरण शर्मा ने बताया कि महिलाएं ग्रुप बनाकर अलग-अलग स्थानों पर हर रविवार को सफाई से लेकर पौधों में खाद-पानी देने का काम करती हैं। इसमें बच्चे भी सहयोग करते हैं।

जनसहयोग से फेंसिंग और पाथवे का निर्माण कराया
कल्पना नगर शिव मंदिर के बाहर मैदान में फेंसिंग कराकर जन सहयोग से‌ पाथवे का‌ निर्माण कराया। मिल्खा सिंह खेल मैदान में पीपल के पेड़ के चारों तरफ चबूतरा बनाकर टाइल्स और बेंच भी लगवाई। आलम नगर में एक खाली मैदान में लोग कचरा फेंकते थे।

यहां महिलाओं व बच्चों ने श्रमदान कर पहले सफाई की। इसके बाद पौधे रोपे, गमले रखे गए। जब इस स्थान ने गार्डन का रूप ले लिया तो लोगों से मिली अनुपयोगी सामग्री, टीन के डिब्बे, बाल्टी, टायर, पाइप, डलिया से सजावट कर संवारा गया। इधर, भेल क्षेत्र में पांच स्थानों का कायाकल्प कर उन्हें बगीचे का रूप दिया जा चुका है।

