  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  In Bhopal The Young Man Survived Even After Being Shot In The Stomach; On Arrival At The Hospital, A Bullet Was Found, Even After 24 Hours, The Accused Have No Clue

भोपाल में वारदात:पेट में दो गोली लगने के बाद भी युवक की जान बची; 24 घंटों बाद भी आरोपियों का सुराग नहीं

भोपाल2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हाफिज को गोली मारने के बाद आरोपी बड़े आराम से फरार हो गए। हालांकि उनकी पूरी वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई।
  • अस्पताल पहुंचने पर गोली लगने का पता चला, घटना का कारण नहीं पता चला
  • पुलिस अब सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही

शाहजहांनाबाद इलाके में पेट में दो गोली लगने के बाद भी मैकेनिक की जान बच गई। उसे बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों ने गाड़ी सुधारते समय गोलियां मारी थीं। यह गोली उसके पेट में लगी थीं। हालांकि, घायल न तो आरोपियों के बारे में और न ही हमले के कारणों के बारे में बता पा रहा है। सीएसपी नागेंद्र पटैरिया ने बताया कि घायल की हालत पहले से बेहतर है, लेकिन वह कुछ बता नहीं पा रहा है। हम सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही हैं। गुरुवार सुबह दो बदमाशों ने गोली चला दी। आरोपियों पर 10-10 हजार रुपए का इनाम घोषित किया गया है।

अस्पताल में गोली लगने का पता चला

पुलिस के अनुसार शाहजहांनाबाद निवासी 40 साल हाफिज खान मैकेनिक हैं। उनकी आदर्श हॉस्पिटल के पास मैकेनिक की दुकान है। गुरुवार सुबह करीब पौने 12 बजे वे गाड़ी सुधार रहे थे। उनके शरीर का आधा हिस्सा गाड़ी के नीचे था। इसी दौरान बाइक सवार दो युवक उनके पास आकर रुके। पीछे बैठे बदमाश ने उन पर फायर किए और भाग गए। हालांकि, हाफिज का गोली लगने का एहसास खून निकलने के बाद लगा। उन्हें लगा कि कोई पत्थर लगा है। घटना के बाद उनके साथी आबिद ने उन्हें अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने दोनों गोलियां निकाल ली। उनकी हालत अब ठीक है।

