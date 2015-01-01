पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेदर अपडेट:नवंबर अंत तक कड़ाके की ठंड के आसार नहीं; पश्चिमी विक्षोभ ने बिगाड़ा ठंड का गणित

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ ने इस बार ठंड का गणित बिगाड़ दिया है। यही वजह है कि रात और दिन का तापमान लगातार सामान्य से ज्यादा बना हुआ है। दो से चार दिन के अंतराल पर दो और पश्चिमी विक्षोभ आने के आसार हैं। ऐसे में अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि इस बार नवंबर में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने के आसार कम ही हैं। वरिष्ठ मौसम वैज्ञानिक एके शुक्ला ने बताया कि वर्तमान में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के साथ ही द्रोणिका और हवा के ऊपरी भाग में चक्रवाती हवा का घेरा बना हुआ है। यही वजह है कि आसमान पर रह रह कर बादल छा रहे हैं। इसके प्रभाव से हवाओं को रुख भी बार-बार बदल रहा है।

अभी ये सिस्टम हैं सक्रिय

  • पश्चिमी मप्र में हवा के ऊपरी भाग में चक्रवाती हवा का घेरा ।
  • दक्षिण पूर्वी मप्र से सिक्किम तक एक द्रोणिका बनी हुई है।
  • पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से हवाओं का रुख बदल रहा है।
  • अरब सागर में एक कम दबाव का क्षेत्र भी बना हुआ है।

शाम को हुई बूंदाबांदी
गुरुवार को रह-रहकर बादल छाए और शाम के वक्त होशंगाबाद रोड, पिपलानी, इंद्रपुरी, छोला, शाहजहानाबाद और कोलार के कुछ इलाकों में छुटपुट बूंदाबांदी हुई। रात का तापमान 19.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

