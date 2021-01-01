पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • There Is No Sewage Line In The Villages Along The Narmada, The Dirt Is Getting Directly Into The River

नर्मदा तीन साल में पहली बार सबसे ज्यादा मैली:नर्मदा किनारे गांवों में सीवेज लाइन नहीं, गंदगी सीधे नदी में मिल रही

भोपाल4 मिनट पहलेलेखक: हरेकृष्ण दुबाेलिया
होशंगाबाद तट की ओर से नर्मदा पानी की धाराओं के तीन रंग नजर आते हैं। काला, पीला-हरा और नीली पानी की धाराएं नदी में दूर ही ही दिखाई देने लगी हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
होशंगाबाद तट की ओर से नर्मदा पानी की धाराओं के तीन रंग नजर आते हैं। काला, पीला-हरा और नीली पानी की धाराएं नदी में दूर ही ही दिखाई देने लगी हैं।
  • जैत गांव से रामनगर के बीच पानी की गुणवत्ता डी कैटेगरी में पहुंची

प्रदेश की जीवनदायिनी नर्मदा नदी के पानी की गुणवत्ता तीन साल में पहली बार बद से बदतर हो गई है। मप्र प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने दिसंबर में इस पानी की क्वॉलिटी एनालिसिस रिपोर्ट जारी की है। इसके मुताबिक बुधनी में 4 जगह नदी का पानी डी कैटेगरी का है यानी ये पानी कपड़े धोने के लायक भी नहीं है।

भास्कर ने शाहगंज से हिरनी गांव के बीच नदी का हाल जाना तो स्थिति हैरान करने वाली मिली। सरकारी रिकॉर्ड में प्रदेश खुले में शौच से मुक्त हो चुका है। जबकि हकीकत ये है कि नर्मदा किनारे बसे कई गांवों में सीवेज लाइन नहीं है। यहां सैप्टिक टैंकों को सक्शन मशीन से खाली कर इसकी गंदगी आसपास के खेतों या नालों में डाल दी जाती है। जब खेतों में सिंचाई का पानी ओवर फ्लो होता है या बारिश में नाले लबालब हो जाते हैं तब ये गंदगी बहकर नर्मदा नदी में मिल जाती है और यही उसकी गुणवत्ता को बदतर कर रही है।

सबसे बुरी स्थिति होशंगाबाद में
नर्मदा में सर्वाधिक प्रदूषण होशंगाबाद में है। फिर भी यहां दो महीने से पानी की गुणवत्ता की जांच बंद है। पीसीबी की ओर से सांडिया ब्रिज, कोरी घाट, सेठानी घाट और एसपीएम नाला डाउनस्ट्रीम पर भी दो माह पहले तक सतत जांच की जाती थी।

जैत के आगे नर्मदा की जल धारा हरी और पीली पड़ने लगती है, शाहगंज में भी यही स्थिति

जै त से ही नर्मदा में प्रदूषण दिखने लगता है, जो शाहगंज, बांद्राभान, रामनगर, सेठानीघाट से बुधनी घाट और होलीपुरा गांव तक साफ नजर आता है। जैत के संजू सिंह चौहान ने हमें गांव की अपस्ट्रीम में वह नाला दिखाया, जिसके मिलने के बाद पारदर्शी पानी की एक धारा पीली-हरी होना शुरू हो जाती है।

गांव के बाहर खेतों के किनारे खुले में शौच के सबूत दिखे। शाहगंज गेस्ट हाउस के पास जहां नदी यू शेप बनाती है, वहां भी गंदगी साफ दिखाई दी। शाहगंज के सुजान सिंह ने बताया कि यहां सीवेज लाइन नहीं हैं। सैप्टिक टैंक वाले टॉयलेट हैं। जब वो भर जाते हैं, तब सीवर सक्शन मशीन से इसे खाली कराते हैं, लेकिन इसे कहां फेंका जाता है, ये नहीं पता।

जैत और शाहगंज की ओर से बहती प्रदूषित धारा डाउन स्ट्रीम में मौजूद हिरानी गांव तक पहुंचती है, जहां से भोपाल शहर को जलापूर्ति के लिए रॉ वाटर (कच्चा पानी) लिफ्ट किया जाता है, यहां पानी का बदला हुआ रंग (हरा-पीला) साफ दिखाई दे रहा है।

बुधनी घाट से साफ दिख रही पानी की अलग-अलग रंग की धाराएं
होशंगाबाद की ओर से मिलने वाले नालों का असर बुधनी घाट की ओर से भी साफ-साफ दिखाई दे रहा है। यहां होशंगाबाद तट की ओर से पानी की धाराओं के तीन रंग नजर आते हैं। काला, पीला-हरा और नीली पानी की धाराएं नदी में दूर ही ही दिखाई देने लगी हैं।

दावा- फिल्टर प्लांट में पानी का दो बार क्लोरीनेशन, मर जाते हैं सभी बैक्टीरिया
शाहगंज के पास ही खटपुरा स्थित नर्मदा वाटर सप्लाई फिल्ट्रेशन प्लांट के क्वालिटी कंट्रोल प्रभारी विजय गुप्ता ने बताया कि इस मौसम में सामान्यत: हर साल रॉ वाटर की क्वाॅलिटी में मामूली गिरावट आती है, लेकिन इससे सप्लाई वाटर की क्वालिटी पर फर्क नहीं पड़ता, क्योंकि फिल्टर प्लांट में प्री और पोस्ट दो बार क्लोरीनेशन होता है, इससे पानी में मौजूद ई-कोलाई जैसे सभी बैक्टीरिया मरकर नष्ट हो जाते हैं।

पीसीबी के क्षेत्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण अधिकारी बृजेश शर्मा का कहना है कि हम हाई पॉल्यूटेट पाए गए नर्मदा के सभी पाइंट एक बार फिर से जांच करा रहे हैं। इसी के बाद आगे की कार्यवाही पर निर्णय लिया जाएगा। नोट : भारत में स्वच्छ जल के लिए तय मापंदडों के मुताबिक पानी में डिजॉल्व ऑक्सीजन (डीओ) की मात्रा 6 माइक्रोग्राम परलीटर (एमजीपीएल) से अधिक होना चाहिए। बीओडी (बायोलॉजिकल ऑक्सीजन डिमांड) की मात्रा 2 एमजीपीएल से कम होना चाहिए। वहीं 100 मिलीलीटर पानी में कोलीफॉर्म की मात्रा 50 एमपीएन से ज्यादा नहीं होना चाहिए।

प्रदूषण बढ़ने की तीन और वजहें

नहरों के नेटवर्क के कारण खेतों में ओवरफ्लो सिंचाई भी एक समस्या है। खेतों का अतिरिक्त पानी रासायनिक खाद और कीटनाशक समेत ओपन डेफिकेशन की फीकल स्लज भी बहाकर ले आता है।

नर्मदा में सीधे मिलने वाले छोटे नालों और सहायक नदियों के किनारे खुले में शौच के सैकड़ों प्रमाण हैं।

मानसून के बाद रेत खनन काफी तेज हुआ। इससे कई जगह किनारे पर मिट्‌टी निकल आई है, जिससे कींचड़ मचान जैसी जगहों पर बैक्टीरिया बढ़ गए हैं। (प्रदूषण बोर्ड के चीफ केमिस्ट आलोक सक्सेना के मुताबिक पानी में कोलीफॉर्म की मौजूदगी बायलॉजिकल कंटामिनेशन की वजह से होती है। ऐसे प्रदूषण की सबसे बड़ा कारण सीवेज होता है।)

