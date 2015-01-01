पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई टीम:प्रदेश भाजपा की टीम में 55 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र का कोई नहीं होगा

भोपाल31 मिनट पहले
मध्यप्रदेश भाजपा के दो बुड़े नेता, ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया (बाएं) और शिवराज सिंह चौहान (दाएं)।
  • दिल्ली ने तय किया क्राइटेरिया, नए सिरे से सभी नामों पर विचार
  • सीनियर नेताओं का दबाव- कम से कम संगठन में तो मिले सम्मान

उपचुनाव के बाद अब प्रदेश भाजपा संगठन की टीम का गठन भी जल्द होगा। दिल्ली ने प्रदेश संगठन को साफ कर दिया है कि बहुत अधिक मजबूरी या विवशता न हो तो टीम में 55 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र का व्यक्ति न लिया जाए। इस क्राइटेरिया के आने के बाद अब प्रदेश में टीम के गठन पर चल रहा गतिरोध थम जाएगा। यहां कई सीनियर नेता दबाव बना रहे थे कि उन्हें मंत्रिमंडल में नहीं लिया गया तो कम से कम संगठन में सम्मान मिले। इसमें पूर्व मंत्री व तीन से चार बार के विधायक हैं।

प्रदेश संगठन में नई टीम बनाने की कवायद जून-जुलाई से चल रही है। दिल्ली सूची भी गई, लेकिन उपचुनाव की वजह बताकर सारे नाम रोककर सिर्फ पांच महामंत्री बना दिए थे। इसी बीच प्रदेश के नए प्रभारी मुरलीधर राव की घोषणा हो गई। पार्टी सूत्रों का कहना है कि नए सिरे से सभी नामों पर एक बार फिर विचार होगा। इस बार एससी, एसटी और ओबीसी की संख्या अधिक रहेगी।

शुक्रवार को देर रात सीएम निवास पर करीब डेढ़ घंटे मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा, संगठन महामंत्री सुहास भगत और सह संगठन महामंत्री हितानंद शर्मा के बीच संगठन के गठन और सत्ता में राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों पर बात हुई। इसके बाद तय हुआ कि प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अपने स्तर से नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया समेत कुछ नेताओं से चर्चा कर लें।

इसके बाद राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‌डा और राष्ट्रीय संगठन महामंत्री बीएल संतोष से बातचीत के बाद संगठन की टीम घोषित कर दी जाएगी। इधर शनिवार को पूर्व मंत्री गौरीशंकर बिसेन और राजेंद्र शुक्ला ने पार्टी दफ्तर पहुंचकर संगठन महामंत्री से मुलाकात की। इसे भी आगामी नियुक्तियों से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है।

प्रदेश संगठन की टीम में सिंधिया खेमे से संगठन में दो-तीन लोग रहेंगे

प्रदेश संगठन की टीम में सिंधिया खेमे से दो-तीन लोगों को जगह मिल सकती है। इसमें एक-दो प्रवक्ता व एक चेहरा संगठन में होगा। पंकज चतुर्वेदी के साथ विधायक मनोज चौधरी और रक्षा सिरोनिया को पहले संगठन में रखने बात थी, लेकिन सिंधिया खेमा दोनों विधायकों को मंत्री बनवाना चाहता है।

इन नामों पर हो रही चर्चा
बुंदेलखंड से ललिता यादव या लता वानखेड़े, चंबल से संध्या राय, जबलपुर से विनोद मिश्रा, आशीष दुबे, रीवा से दिव्यराज व कटनी से संजय पाठक, शहडोल से हिमाद्रि सिंह या नरेंद्र मरावी, भोपाल से आलोक शर्मा व शैलेंद्र शर्मा, झाबुआ से संगीता सोनी, निमाड़ से ही वेल सिंह भूरिया, चेतन कश्यप व होशंगाबाद से माया नारोलिया आदि नाम चर्चा में आ गए हैं।

