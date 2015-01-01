पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन प्लान:पूरे मप्र में कोरोना वैक्सीन के स्टोरेज का ऐसा सिस्टम होगा कि एक घंटे के भीतर टीकाकरण केंद्र पहुंच जाए

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मप्र में कोविड वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारी तकरीबन पूरी हो गई है
  • कुल 1250 से ज्यादा कोल्ड चेन पॉइंट पर स्टोर होगी कोविड वैक्सीन
  • एनएचएम की नई बिल्डिंग में तैयार हो चुका है कोविड का नया कंट्रोल रूम

मप्र में कोविड वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारी तकरीबन पूरी हो गई है। वैक्सीन के स्टोरेज वाले कोल्ड चेन पॉइंट टीकाकरण केंद्र के इतने पास रखे जाएंगे कि एक घंटे के भीतर वैक्सीन वहां पहुंचाई जा सकें। पूरे प्रदेश में इन कोल्ड चेन पॉइंट की संख्या फिलहाल 1214 है। इन पॉइंट के मामले में मप्र देश में दसवें नंबर पर है। जबकि वैक्सीन लगवाने वालों की संख्या एक करोड़ से ज्यादा है। इसलिए 62 और पॉइंट बढ़ाए जा रहे हैं।

17 जनवरी को नेशनल पल्स पोलियो डे है। राज्य कोल्ड चेन अधिकारी इंजी. विपिन श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार मप्र को एक करोड़ 42 लाख पोलियो डोज भेज रही है। यह डोज एक जनवरी को आ जाएंगे। मप्र का मानना है कि इससे तैयारियों का परीक्षण हो जाएगा।

फिलहाल 24 हजार वैक्सीनेटर्स (टीकाकरण अमला) की ट्रेनिंग हो गई है। राज्य टीकाकरण अधिकारी संतोष शुक्ला ने बताया कि चुनाव में जिस तरह ब्लॉक स्तर पर मॉनिटरिंग होती है, ठीक उसी तरह हर ब्लॉक पर जोनल अधिकारी तैनात किए हैं।

स्टोरेज क्षमता: वैक्सीन की स्टोरेज कैपेसिटी के मामले में मध्यप्रदेश का देश में 10वां स्थान

राज्य कोल्ड चैन पॉइंट आइस लाइन रेफ्रिजरेटर डीप फ्रीजर

महाराष्ट्र 3257 4408 4199 कर्नाटक 2870 3776 3495 तमिलनाडु 2599 2785 2677 राजस्थान 2405 3522 3472 गुजरात 2291 2597 2467 आंध्रप्रदेश 1650 2307 2109 उत्तरप्रदेश 1308 3574 4060 केरला 1251 2106 1832 ओडिशा 1224 1793 1712 मध्यप्रदेश 1214 2311 2164

ये होगी वैक्सीन लगाने वाली टीम

वैक्सीनेटर ऑफिसर : डॉक्टर (एमबीबीएस/बीडीएस), स्टाफ नर्स, फार्मासिस्ट, एनएनएम और वह अधिकृत व्यक्ति जो इंजेक्शन लगा सके।

वैक्सीनेशन ऑफिसर 1: पुलिस, होमगार्ड, सिविल डिफेंस, एनसीसी, एनएसएस या एनवाईके का एक व्यक्ति। यह टीकाकरण केंद्र पर प्रवेश करते समय पंजीयन चैक करेगा।

वैक्सीनेशन ऑफिसर 2: एक व्यक्ति जो दस्तावेजों का परीक्षण करेगा।

वैक्सीनेशन ऑफिसर 3 और 4 : भीड़ नियंत्रित करने और सहयोग के लिए दो लोग सपोर्टिंग स्टाफ के भी रहेंगे।

सड़क मार्ग से आएगी: काेविन में फीड हो रहा डाटा

मध्यप्रदेश में सड़क मार्ग से वैक्सीन आने के संकेत हैं। इसीलिए भोपाल, इंदौर, जबलपुर और ग्वालियर में उसे सबसे पहले स्टोर कराया जाएगा। फिर यहीं से बाकी कोल्ड चेन पॉइंट पर भेजा जाएगा। इन सबकी मॉनिटरिंग के लिए नया कोविड एंड कमांड सेंटर भी एनएचएम के नए भवन में बन गया है। जिन्हें सबसे पहले टीके लगने हैं, उनका डाटा ‘कोविन सॉफ्टवेयर’ में फीड किया जा रहा है। यह इसी माह पूरा हो जाएगा। इसी दौरान 50 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के लोगों का भी सर्वे शुरू होगा।

