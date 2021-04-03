पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्यारे मियां यौन शोषण मामला:प्यारे मियां जबलपुर जेल से भोपाल जिला अदालत में हाजिर हुए, पीड़िता के हुए बयान

भोपाल24 मिनट पहले
प्यारे मियां को जिला अदालत में ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्यारे मियां को जिला अदालत में ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी।

विष्णु हाइटेक सिटी स्थित फ्लैट में नाबालिग बच्चियों को शराब पिलाकर उनका लैंगिक शोषण करने के मामले मे जबलपुर जेल में बंद प्यारे मियां को गुरूवार को कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच दोपहर 12 बजे जिला अदालत में पेश किया गया।

गुरूवार को गवाही के तीसरे दिन पीड़ित बच्ची से आरोपी प्यारे मियां के वकील हरीश मेहता ने सवाल-जवाब किए। शाम चार बजे तक इस मामले में पीड़िता का बयान दर्ज हो गया। सरकारी वकील पीएन सिंह राजपूत ने बताया कि शुक्रवार और शनिवार को भी गवाहों के बयान पर प्रतिपरीक्षण होगा।

वहीं देर शाम प्यारे मियां को केंद्रीय जेल भोपाल भेज दिया गया। उन्हें शुक्रवार को एक बार फिर अदालत में पेश किया जायेगा। न्यायाधीश उपेंद्र कुमार सिंह की अदालत में शुक्रवार और शनिवार को भी गवाहों के बयान दर्ज किए जाएंगे।
कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच अदालत लाये गये प्यारे मियां
अदालत में सीएसपी नागेंद्र सिंह बैस एवं टीआई एमपी नगर सूर्यकांत अवस्थी के साथ बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया था। दोपहर दो बजे चायकाल के समय जब एक घंटे के लिये गवाही रोकी गई तो इस दौरान प्यारे मियां को पुलिस ने कोर्ट रूम के बाहर ही बैठाकर रखा।

(कीर्ति गुप्ता की रिपोर्ट)

