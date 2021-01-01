पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मध्य प्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल से खास बातचीत:यही समय है, जब महिलाओं को आरक्षण देना चाहिए

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • मध्य प्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल की दैनिक भास्कर से खास बातचीत

वर्ष 2020 विदा हुए महीना भर बीतने को है लेकिन इस बीते वर्ष की कड़वी-मीठी यादें कई साल तक लोगों के दिमाग में रहेंगी। कोरोना के कारण विशेष तौर पर याद रखे जाने वाले वर्ष 2020 ने देश को कई क्षेत्रों में आत्मनिर्भर बनाया। भारत ने दुनिया को दिखा दिया कि वैश्विक महामारी कोविड-19 की आपदा से जूझते हुए इस क्षेत्र में वैश्विक स्तर पर नेतृत्व कैसे किया जा सकता है।

चीन समेत पड़ोसी देशों से बनते-बिगड़ते रिश्तों के मामले में भी भारत ने कूटनीतिक जीत हासिल की। वहीं इन मुद्दों को लेकर देश के भीतर राजनीति और आरोप-प्रत्यारोपों के दौर भी चले। ऐसे में 2021 में देश का राजनीतिक, सामाजिक, शैक्षणिक, प्रशासनिक और कला क्षेत्र का परिदृश्य कैसा हो, इस पर मध्य प्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल से दैनिक भास्कर ने खास बातचीत की। इस दौरान माननीय राज्यपाल ने अपने निजी जीवन और अनुभव भी साझा किए। पेश है इस बातचीत के कुछ अंश..

आपके आरंभिक साथियों में से कितने अब समाजनीति या राजनीति में हैं? क्या आपका उनसे जीवंत संपर्क कायम है?
सभी से जीवंत संपर्क है। आरंभिक साथियों के यहां जब-जब खुशहाली वाले पल होते हैं, मैं उनके यहां जाती हूं। नहीं जा पाती हूं तो पत्र लिखती हूं। उनसे बात भी करती हूं। वे भी मुझसे मिलने आते हैं। गुजरात में विधायक भूपेंद्रभाई पटेल के अलावा कई कार्यकर्ता हैं, जिनसे जीवंत संपर्क है। वे लखनऊ और भोपाल मिलने भी आते हैं।

परिवार और राजनीति में तालमेल बनाते समय किस तरह की समस्याएं आती हैं? आपने उनका हल कैसे निकाला?
मैं एक शिक्षक थी। रोजाना सुबह 4 बजे उठती थी। जल्दी उठकर साफ-सफाई, रसोई पकाना, रसोड़े का काम निबटाना मेरी दिनचर्या थी। सुबह 7 से दोपहर 1 बजे तक नौकरी करती थी। बच्चे बड़े हुए तो कॉलेज जाने लगे। मेरी तरह ही वे भी काम सीख गए व करने लगे। नौकरी के बाद समय निकालकर पार्टी का काम करती थी।

मुझे समय नहीं मिलता था तो कई बार मेहमानों को बेटा-बेटी संभालते थे। नौकरी और फिर राजनीतिक काम करने से फायदा यह हुआ कि दोनों बच्चे काम सीख गए और आत्मनिर्भर हो गए। बेटी रसोई बनाना सीख गई। आजकल लोग बच्चों को छोटा समझकर रसोईघर में नहीं जाने देते हैं। मैं तो बेटी को पैसे देकर सामान लेने बाजार भेजती थी। चुनाव के समय पार्टी का काम अधिक होता था, तब मैं नौकरी से अवकाश लेकर काम करती थी।

राजनीति या सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र में आने की इच्छुक महिलाओं के लिए अनुभव के आधार पर क्या मार्गदर्शन देना चाहेंगी?
देखिए, मैं समझती हूं कि राजनीति में, पार्टी में काम करते रहो, करते रहो...। दुखी होकर नहीं। कोई चाहत से नहीं। कमिटमेंट से काम करते रहो। अच्छा कार्यकर्ता पार्टी की नजर में आ ही जाता है।
पार्टी का वरिष्ठ नेतृत्व सब देख रहा होता है। समय पर पार्टी सब कर देती है। मांगोगे तो दुखी रहोगे इसलिए काम करते रहो, सब मिलेगा। भाजपा में मांगने की संस्कृति अभी नहीं है। शेष |पेज 13 पर

-क्या आपको लगता है कि महिलाओं के लिए विधानसभा, संसद आदि में आरक्षण होना चाहिए?
मैं स्वयं मानती हूं कि यही समय है, जब आरक्षण देना चाहिए। संसद, विधानसभा ऐसे गुरु है, जहां बोलना पड़ता है...। अभी पढ़ी-लिखी महिलाएं राजनीति में आ रही हैं। संसद में भी इनका अच्छा प्रतिशत है। भले ही एक साथ 33 प्रतिशत आरक्षण न हो, लेकिन 15, 20, 25 और 30 प्रतिशत कर इसे धीरे-धीरे बढ़ाया जा सकता है। ऐसा करने से महिलाओं का नेतृत्व बढ़ेगा और वर्तमान में जो महिलाएं राजनीति में सक्रिय है, वे अनुभवी हो जाएंगी। परिपक्व हो जाएंगी। वे आगे बढ़ जाएंगी।

-गुजरात के किसानों ने विपरीत परिस्थितियों के बावजूद खेती को लाभदायी बनाने के लिए परिश्रम किया। मध्य प्रदेश आदि राज्यों में विपुल सिंचाई सुविधाओं के बावजूद किसान आत्महत्याओं के आंकड़े अधिक हैं। इसका कारण क्या है? मप्र और गुजरात दोनों के आदिवासी बहुल इलाकों से नर्मदा बहती है। दोनों राज्यों के किसानों के जीवन-स्तर में अंतर का कारण क्या है?
ऐसा है... परिणाम एकदम नहीं आ जाते। समय लगता है। गुजरात में 1995 से लगातार भाजपा की सरकार रही है। एक ही पार्टी ने ध्येय के साथ काम किया। पार्टी का मुखिया, उसकी टीम, योजना, अफसर, तंत्र सब योजनाबद्द तरीके से काम करते रहे। बिना योजना के कुछ नहीं होता। एक उदाहरण है, जैसे हमें दो यूनिवर्सिटी खोलना है। लेकिन किसी ने कह दिया यहां दे दो, तो नहीं दी जा सकती। इसकी योजना पर काम करना पड़ता है। आवश्यकता पर काम करना पड़ता है। सारे काम किसी ध्येयनिष्ठ योजना से पूरा होते हैं और परिणाम भी आते हैं।

-आप अपनी बेटी को दलीय और चुनावी राजनीति में लाना चाहेंगी?
यह निर्णय बेटी को करना है। जिसको जो रुचि है, वह वो काम करे। रुचि का काम करेंगे तो करने वाले को फायदा होगा और परिणाम भी मिलेंगे। बेटी की रुचि होगी तो वह राजनीति करेगी, नहीं तो मैं धकेलूंगी नहीं। बिना रुचि के कोई काम नहीं होते। जब तक मैं हूं, तब तक सब है, मेरे जाने के बाद सब जीरो हो जाएगा, जिसे बच्चे सहन नहीं कर पाएंगे। इसलिए उनकी रुचि होगी, वे वो करेंगे। मेरे दोनों बच्चे राजनीति से दूर है। अपना-अपना काम करते हैं। कोई सरकारी फंड, पैसा नहीं लेते। हां, चुनाव में दोनों मेरे और मेरी पार्टी के लिए खूब काम करते हैं।

-जब आपने राजनीति शुरु की होगी तब और अब की राजनीतिक शुचिता और शालीनता का मूल्यहृास हुआ है?
सोच, समझ और हिम्मत से काम करें। आशा, अपेक्षा नहीं रखें। जो काम दिया जाता है, वो सफलतापूर्वक पूरा हो, ऐसा सोचकर काम करते रहें। काम तो करना ही पड़ता है, चाहे पार्टी हो या घर। जॉब में हों तो उसे छोड़े बिना भी पार्टी का काम करते रहें। जो समय मिले, पार्टी के लिए काम करें। जो मिले, उसी में संतोष करें। सभी जगह स्पर्धा तो है, इसे जीतना ही है। इसके लिए योजना हो, कमिटमेंट हो ताकि परिणाम तक पहुंचा जा सके। आचार-विचार सब अच्छा रखें। राजनीति क्या है? भारत आगे कैसे बढ़े, यह सब पढ़ते रहें और यह मान लें कि दो मां हैं। एक मां-भारत माता, दूसरी मां-पार्टी।

