कार्रवाई:30 करोड़ की साढ़े तीन एकड़ भूमि कराई अतिक्रमण से मुक्त; 12 स्क्रैप वाहन जब्त कर वसूला 25 हजार का जुर्माना

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कैटेग्राइज्ड मार्केट की 4 दिन से निगम कर रहा था मुनादी

नगर निगम ने कैटेग्राइज्ड मार्केट की करीब साढ़े तीन एकड़ जमीन को अतिक्रमण से मुक्त कराया। यहां 50 से ज्यादा स्क्रैप वाहन रखे हुए थे और 10 से अधिक कारें भी यहीं पार्क की हुईं थीं। लगभग 30 करोड़ रुपए की इस जमीन पर निगम के 29 प्लॉट हैं और इसके अलावा काफी जमीन खाली पड़ी है, लेकिन अतिक्रमण और कोर्ट के विवाद के कारण निगम इसका उपयोग नहीं कर पा रहा था।

अब नए सिरे से होगी यहां प्लाॅटिंग

  • 10 से अधिक कारें भी पार्क कर रखी थीं
  • 40 से अधिक गाड़ियां ले गए व्यापारी
  • 29 प्लाॅट निगम के इस जमीन पर हैं।

19 प्लॉट आवंटित किए पर कब्जा नहीं दे पा रहा था निगम
19 प्लॉट आवंटित भी किए गए थे, लेकिन निगम आवंटी को उनका कब्जा नहीं सौंप पा रहा था। अतिक्रमण दस्ता मंगलवार को सुबह कैटेग्राइज्ड मार्केट पहुंचा और स्क्रेप वाहनों की जब्ती शुरू की। कुछ देर के विरोध के बाद अतिक्रमण अधिकारी कमर साकिब और प्रभारी नासिर खान की समझाइश पर व्यापारियों ने सामान उठाने के लिए समय मांगा। लगभग 40 वाहन व्यापारी उठाकर ले गए।

10 से अधिक कारें जो चालू हालत में थीं उन्हें भी लोग ले गए। निगम ने 8 ट्रकों में 12 स्क्रैप वाहन जब्त कर लिए। पांच लोगों पर 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना भी किया है। निगम यहां चार दिन से मुनादी करा रहा था, लेकिन कब्जा निगम दस्ते को देखने के बाद ही हटाया। ननि कमिश्नर वीएस चौधरी कोलसानी ने कहा कि हम जमीन का सीमांकन और मूल्यांकन कराने के साथ ही नए सिरे से प्लानिंग करेंगे।

