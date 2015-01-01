पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुसाइड:महिला डॉक्टर समेत तीन ने भी मौत काे लगाया गले, किसी ने नहीं छोड़ा सुसाइड नोट

भोपाल
  • पिपलानी.... महिला डॉक्टर ने फांसी लगाई, 4 महीने पहले हुई थी शादी

डी-2 ए सेक्टर, पिपलानी निवासी 30 वर्षीय डाॅ. सरिता सिंह ने शुक्रवार शाम फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। मायके वालाें ने ससुराल पक्ष पर प्रताड़ना के आरोप लगाए हैं। डाॅ. सरिता ने एमबीबीएस किया था। उनके पति दिलीप पटेल भी एमबीबीएस हैं। शुक्रवार शाम को सरिता के सास-ससुर टहलने गए थे। तभी उन्होंने फांसी लगा ली। सरिता की चार माह पहले ही शादी हुई थी। सरिता के परिजनों ने आरोप लगाया है कि पति समेत ससुराल पक्ष शादी के बाद से बेटी को प्रताड़ित कर रहे थे।

ऐशबाग.... अपहरण के आरोपी दवा कारोबारी ने जहर खाकर दी जान
ऐशबाग के चाणक्यपुरी निवासी 31 वर्षीय गौरव जैन का खुद का दवा का कारोबार है। परिवार में पत्नी के अलावा डेढ़ साल की एक बच्ची है। गौरव ने गुरुवार रात जहर खा लिया था। उसका एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा था, जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने गौरव को आयुष चौबे के अपहरण के मामले में 2018 में आरोपी बनाया था। आयुष ने खुद के अपहरण की साजिश रची और पिता से फिरौती मांगी थी। इस अवधि में आयुष को गौरव ने अपने घर में ठहराया था।

छाेला मंदिर...युवक ने जहर खाकर की खुदकुशी, कारणों का खुलासा नहीं
छोला मंदिर इलाके में एक युवक ने जहरीला पदार्थ खाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। परिजनों के बयान होने के बाद ही जहर खाने के कारणों का खुलासा हो पाएगा। पुलिस के मुताबिक प्रीत नगर निवासी 23 वर्षीय विवेक कुमार प्राइवेट काम करता था। शुक्रवार की रात को उसने जहरीला पदार्थ खा लिया था। तबीयत बिगड़ने पर परिजन उसे इलाज के लिए मालीपुरा स्थित निजी अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे, जहां शनिवार की सुबह इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई।

