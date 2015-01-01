पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देश का दूसरा ऐसा चुनाव:तीन लाख युवा कांग्रेसी ऑनलाइन करेंगे वोटिंग; एक मेंबर 5 वोट डालेगा

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
युवा कांग्रेस के अगले महीने होने जा रहे चुनाव में 3 लाख से ज्यादा सदस्य ऑनलाइन वोटिंग कर अपना पसंदीदा अध्यक्ष चुनेंगे। कर्नाटक के बाद यह देश का दूसरा ऐसा संगठनात्मक चुनाव होगा, जिसमें ऑनलाइन वोटिंग होगी। अध्यक्ष पद की दौड़ में कांग्रेस के दो युवा विधायकों विपिन वानखेड़े और सिद्धार्थ कुशवाहा के अलावा संजय यादव, विक्रांत भूरिया, अजीत बौरासी, शशांक दुबे, शास्वत सिंह और शोमिल नाहटा का नाम शामिल हैं।

ऑल इंडिया यूथ कांग्रेस (आईवाईसी) ने एक दिन पहले शनिवार को चुनाव कार्यक्रम घोषित किया है, जिसके अनुसार नामांकन की प्रक्रिया 24 नवंबर को शुरू होना है और 28 नवंबर तक प्रत्याशियों को चुनाव चिह्न आवंटित कर दिए जाएंगे। वोटिंग की तारीख 5 से 10 दिसंबर के बीच तय किए जाने पर विचार किया जा रहा है।

प्रावधान तय... एक सदस्य तय मानक के हिसाब से ही वोट कर पाए। वोटिंग में गड़बड़ी न हो। इसके आईवाईसी द्वारा तैयार किए गए एप में प्रावधान किए हैं। संगठन के अध्यक्ष समेत अन्य पदों के लिए चुनाव लड़ने वाले उम्मीदवारों की आयु 35 वर्ष से ज्यादा नहीं होना चाहिए।

एक मेंबर 5 वोट डालेगा- युवा कांग्रेस के चुनाव में मेंबरशिप वाले कार्यकर्ता अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष, महासचिव, जिलाध्यक्ष और विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के लिए वोट करेंगे, यानी संगठन का एक सक्रिय सदस्य 5 वोट ऑनलाइन डालेगा। सात साल बाद मप्र में होने जा रहे चुनाव की ऑल इंडिया यूथ कांग्रेस कमेटी (आईवाईसी) ने तैयारी की है, ताकि चुनाव पूरी तरह से पारदर्शी हों।

