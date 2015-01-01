पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नए सरकारी विमान का पहला सफर:हाई सेफ्टी तकनीक से लैस किंग एयर B- 250 में CM शिवराज परिवार के संग 16 नवंबर को जाएंगे तिरुपति बाला जी

भोपालकुछ ही क्षण पहले
ये तस्वीर जून की है, जब सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान चौथी बार मुख्यमंत्री बनने के बाद परिवार के साथ तिरुपति बाला जी के दर्शन करने पहुंचे थे।
  • मध्य प्रदेश सरकार ने 60 करोड़ में खरीदा है किंग एयर B- 250 विमान
  • मुख्यमंत्री चौथी बार मुख्यमंत्री बनने के बाद 27 जून को सपरिवार गए थे बालाजी

मध्य प्रदेश सरकार का नया विमान सोमवार को पहली बार उड़ान भरेगा। अत्याधुनिक और हाई सेफ्टी टेक्निक से लैस इस विमान में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान अपने परिवार के साथ 16 नवंबर को तिरुपति जाएंगे। सीएम हाउस के सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार उपचुनाव में मिली शानदार जीत के बाद मुख्यमंत्री अपने परिवार के साथ तिरुपति बालाजी के मंदिर में भगवान वेंकटेश की पूजा-अर्चना करेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री 17 नवंबर को तिरुपति जाने वाले थे लेकिन अब कार्यक्रम में बदलाव करते हुए 16 नवंबर को देर शाम भोपाल से रवाना हो सकते हैं। राज्य सरकार ने क्राफ्ट कंपनी से किंग एयर B-250 विमान कस्टम ड्यूटी मिलाकर करीब 60 करोड़ रुपए में खरीदा है। 7 सीटर नए विमान 575 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा 35 हजार फीट हाइट तक उड़ान भर सकेगा।

विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक इस विमान की खासियत यह है कि इसमें ग्लास कॉकपिट है। आधुनिक फ्लाइट मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम है। यह पायलट के लिए ज्यादा सुविधाजनक है। इसी के साथ इसमें आटो पायलट मोड भी उड़ान के दौरान तकनीकी रूप से सफर को पिछले विमान की तुलना में ज्यादा सुरक्षित बनाता है। इसकी लंबाई 43 फीट दस इंच है। वजन करीब 5 हजार 700 किलो है। यह 35 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई तक जाने की क्षमता रखता है। विमान को उड़ाने के लिए नागर विमान महानिदेशालय की हरी झंडी भी मिल गई है।

हाई सेफ्टी तकनीक से लैस किंग एयर B- 250 एयरक्राफ्ट।
हाई सेफ्टी तकनीक से लैस किंग एयर B- 250 एयरक्राफ्ट।

विमान के अंदर चार लोग बैठकर मीटिंग कर सकते हैं।
विमान के अंदर चार लोग बैठकर मीटिंग कर सकते हैं।
  1. दुनिया का सबसे बेहतरीन बिजनेस क्लास विमान माना जाता है।
  2. किंग्स एयर क्राफ्ट विश्व में सबसे ज्यादा प्रचलित है। यह मीडियम रेंज होने के कारण किसी भी जगह आसानी से उतारे जाने के कारण बिजनेसमैन ग्रुप की पहली पसंद है।
  3. किंग एयर 250 इंटीरियर और सीटों को बहुत ही तैयार व सुसज्जित किया गया है जिन्हें आसानी से झुकाया, गिराया और वापस खड़ा किया जा सकता है।
  4. इसके अंदर की बनावट ऐसी है जो एक आलीशान क्लब में तब्दील हो जाती है, जहां बिजनेस मीटिंग्स या दोस्तों के साथ पार्टी हो सकती है।
  5. किंग एयर 250 और सुपर किंग एयर फैमिली को 1976 से बनाया जा रहा है जो इस क्लास के एयर क्राफ्ट में लगने वाला सबसे लंबा टाइम है।
  6. इस एयर किंग की खासियत यह भी है कि यह इस रेंज के अन्य विमानों की तुलना में ज्यादा बड़ा और खूबसूरत दिखता है।
  7. किंग एयर 250 बीच क्राफ्ट जैसा दिखता है जो सभी टॉस्क अपने लेवल के एयर क्राफ्ट की तुलना में बेहतर साबित होता है।
  8. यह मीडियम रेंज के दूसरे विमानों से ज्यादा पावरफुल माना जाता है। यह कस्टमर के आराम को ध्यान में रखकर बनाया गया है।

किंग एयर B- 250 की ये ख़ासियत

  • किंग एयर 250 की एक घंटे की ट्रिप की शुरुआती कीमत 14 सौ डॉलर होती है।
  • ड्युअल फ्लाइट मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम।
  • ट्रैफिक अलर्ट और भिड़ने की स्थिति से आगाह कर सकता है।
  • ऑटोमेटिक फ्लाइट गाइडेंस सिस्टम।
  • ड्युअल नेविगेशन एंड कम्युनिकेशन रेडियो।
  • इंजन इंडिकेटिव एंड क्रू अलर्ट सिस्टम।
  • इंटिग्रेटेड टेरेन अवेयरनेस एंड वॉर्निंग सिस्टम

कमलनाथ ने बदला था शिवराज का निर्णय

शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने अपने तीसरे कार्यकाल में 100 करोड़ रुपये का जेट प्लेन खरीदने का निर्णय लिया था। इसके बाद कमलनाथ सरकार आने पर इस निर्णय को बदल दिया गया था। तत्कालीन सीएम कमलनाथ का कहना था कि जेट बहुत महंगा है और इसका उपयोग केवल भोपाल, इंदौर, ग्वालियर और जबलपुर में हो सकता है। ऐसे में इसकी जगह एयर किंग 250 प्लेन खरीदने का निर्णय लिया गया, जिसकी कीमत जेट से आधी तो है ही साथ में ये विमान छिंदवाड़ा, बिरवा, दतिया, गुना, खरगोन, मंदसौर, नीमच, रतलाम, रीवा, सागर, सीधी, सिवनी, शिवपुरी, उमरिया, झाबुआ और उज्जैन हवाई क्षेत्र से उड़ान भरने में सक्षम होगा

8 करोड़ में बिका पुराना विमान

राज्य सरकार ने अपना पुराना विमान एयर किंग-200 गुजरात की एक कंपनी को 8 करोड़ में बेचा है। यह विमान अमेरिकी कंपनी से 2002 में खरीदा गया था। इसके पहले सरकार एक हेलीकाप्टर भी बेच चुकी है।प्रदेश सरकार के पास 2013 में खरीदा हुआ एक हेलीकॉप्टर बचा है। ऐसे में नया विमान आने के बाद सरकारी हवाई बेड़े में एक विमान और एक हेलीकाप्टर हो जाएं।

