  Today In Bhopal Van Vihar, Science Center, Tribal Museum Closed: What Will Happen In The City, Read Here

भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स::लो फ्लोर बसें 2 बजे तक ही चलेंगी; वन विहार, साइंस सेंटर, ट्राइबल म्यूजियम बंद: शहर में कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
आपके लिए जरूरी अपडेट्स...

मौसम

  • आसमान साफ रहेगा। अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री, न्यूनतम 16 डिग्री

लो फ्लोर बस

  • भोपाल सिटी लिंक लिमिटेड की लो फ्लोर बसें 2 बजे तक ही चलेंगी।

वन विहार/साइंस सेंटर/म्यूजियम

  • दिवाली के चलते वन विहार, रीजनल साइंस सेंटर, जनजातीय संग्रहालय बंद रहेंगे।

आंखों की इमरजेंसी सर्विस

  • सेवा सदन नेत्र चिकित्सालय, संत हिरदाराम नगर, दिनभर खुला रहेगा।

धर्म-समाज

  • महावीर निर्वाण उत्सव पर पूजा-अभिषेक और शोभा यात्रा, दिगम्बर जैन मंदिर चौक, सुबह 7 बजे।
  • मां लक्ष्मी की विशेष पूजा और आरती, महालक्ष्मी मंदिर करुणाधाम आश्रम, नेहरू नगर, शाम 7:30 बजे।
