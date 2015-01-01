पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एजुकेशन:आज बीए, बीएससी, बीकॉम में एडमिशन लेने का अंतिम दिन

भोपाल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के अंतर्गत ही आने वाले अन्य परम्परागत कोर्स बीए, बीएससी, बीकॉम आदि में पांचवें राउंड की सीएलसी में एडमिशन लेने के लिए सोमवार अंतिम दिन हैं। छात्र-छात्राओं को सोमवार सुबह 10.30 कॉलेज में पहुंचकर दोपहर 1 बजे तक आवेदन करना होगा।

इसके बाद दोपहर 3 बजे मेरिट लिस्ट जारी होगी। मेरिट में नाम आने पर ऑनलाइन माध्यम से आज ही रात 12 बजे तक ऑनलाइन फीस जमा करनी होगी।इधर, एनसीटीई से अप्रूव कोर्स बीएड, एमएड, बीपीएड, एमपीएड आदि में एडमिशन के लिए उच्च शिक्षा विभाग सोमवार को दूसरे अतिरिक्त राउंड के तहत मेरिट लिस्ट जारी करेगा। इसके बाद 26 नवंबर को सीट अलॉटमेंट लेटर जारी किए जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें