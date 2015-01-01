पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स:आज मौसम शुष्क रहेगा और कोहरे की भी संभावना, शहीद भवन में ‘रणभूमि की नायिक वेलु नचियार’ नाटक का मंचन ; शहर में कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

भोपाल41 मिनट पहले
आपके लिए जरूरी अपडेट्स…

मौसम

  • आज मौसम शुष्क रहेगा और कोहरे की भी संभावना
  • अधिकतम तापमान 22 डिग्री, न्यूनतम 12 डिग्री

बिजली कटौती

  • सुबह 10:00 से दोपहर 2:00 बजे तक जेके टाउन, राजीव गांधी कॉलेज, गिरधर परिसर, आम्रवैली और मंगेश हाइट्स कॉलोनी के आसपास का क्षेत्र।

म्यूजिक/डांस/नाटक

  • आदि विद्रोही नाट्य समारोह में विभा श्रीवास्तव के निर्देशन में 'रणभूमि की नायिक वेलु नचियार" नाटक का मंचन, शहीद भवन सभागार, शाम 6:30 बजे।
  • घूमन प्रसाद कुशवाहा का बुंदेली कानड़ा गायन एवं रूपसिंह कुशराम का गोंड जनजातीय नृत्य, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, शाम 6 बजे।

एग्जीबिशन/वर्कशॉप

  • लिखंदरा दीर्घा में गौंड समुदाय पर युवा चित्रकार रीता श्याम की प्रदर्शनी, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, सुबह 11 बजे से।
  • जल तरंग प्रदर्शनी भारत भवन, दोपहर 2 बजे से।
