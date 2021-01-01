पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स:गणतंत्र दिवस पर ट्रैफिक डायवर्सन, भोपाल में आज सुबह 6 बजे से भारी वाहन प्रतिबंधित, कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

एक घंटा पहले
मौसम

  • साफ और शुष्क रहेगा। अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री, न्यूनतम 09 डिग्री।

बिजली कटौती

  • सुबह 10 से 4 बजे तक बैरागढ़ गांव, मीरपुर, आनंद नगर, ईशान कॉलोनी और बिट्‌टन मार्केट के आसपास का क्षेत्र गणतंत्र दिवस पर आज यह खुले रहेंगे
  • सैर सपाटा, वन विहार, बोट क्लब, शौर्य स्मारक यह बंद रहेंगे
  • जनजातीय संग्रहालय, इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मानव संग्रहालय, साइंस सेंटर, राज्य संग्रहालय

म्यूजिक/डांस/नाटक

लोकरंग उत्सव, रवींद्र भवन, शाम 7:00 बजे ।

एग्जीबिशन/वर्कशॉप/मेला

  • हम थिएटर की ओर से सात दिवसीय कार्यशाला बालेंद्र सिंह बालू के निर्देशन में, माया सुरजन भवन, दोपहर 2 बजे से।
  • अभिनय की कार्यशाला, गांधी भवन, दोपहर 3 से 5 बजे तक।
  • लिखंदरा दीर्घा में भील समुदाय की युवा चित्रकार कामता ताहेड़ के चित्रों की प्रदर्शनी 'शलाका 10' का प्रदर्शन, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, सुबह 12 बजे से।

धर्म/समाज

  • राम कथा, नेहरु नगर के एबीएम ग्राउंड, दोपहर 3 बजे।
  • हरिहरात्मक यज्ञ, दुर्गाधाम मंदिर अशोक विहार, सुबह 9 बजे।

स्पोर्ट्स

  • पत्रकार क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट ओल्ड कैंपियन मैदान पर सुबह 9 बजे भास्कर बनाम डीएनएन, दूसरा मैच ईएमपीएल बनाम स्पोर्ट्स एज दोपहर12:30 बजे।
  • क्रिकेट अंडर-15 लीग गौतम नगर मैदान पर सुबह 9 बजे से। फुटबाल लीग, NCC ग्राउंड भेल पिपलानी, दोपहर 12 बजे।
