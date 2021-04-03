पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकारी बेखौफ:वन अमले पर गाड़ी चढ़ाने की कोशिश की, घेराबंदी तोड़कर भागा फरार; घर से मिला 80 किलो मांस

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
शिकारियों से जब्त किया मांस। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • काले हिरण, चीतल, सांभर का शिकार
  • वन अमले ने सुबह 4 बजे सूखी सेवनियां के पास की थी घेराबंदी

प्रदेश में वन्य प्राणियों का शिकार करने वाले बेखौफ हैं। भोपाल वन मंडल ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर सूखी सेवनियां के पास गुरुवार सुबह 4 बजे एक ब्लैक स्कॉर्पियो को पकड़ने के लिए घेराबंदी की। मुखबिर ने बताया था कि गाड़ी में आरोपी फराज शाह और उमर खान सागर के वन्य क्षेत्र से काले हिरण, चीतल, सांभर और दो नीलगाय का शिकार करके लौट रहे हैं। उनकी गाड़ी में इन जीवों का मांस है।

वन अमले ने जब आरोपियों को गाड़ी रोकने का इशारा किया तो उन्होंने अमले के सिपाहियों पर गाड़ी चढ़ाने की कोशिश की। इसके बाद अमले ने गाड़ी से उनका पीछा किया तो आरोपियों ने उनके वाहन में टक्कर मारी और मौके से फरार हो गए। शाहजहांनाबाद पुलिस और उड़नदस्ता प्रभारी आरके चतुर्वेदी के मुताबिक फराज और उमर शाहजहांनाबाद के रहने वाले हैं। दोनों के फरार होने के बाद हम उनके घर पहुंचे। यहां से 80 किलो मांस जब्त किया। यह मांस चीतल की खाली में लिपटा रखा था। मौके से फराज के भाई सिराज खान को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

भाई बेचता वन्य जीवों का मांस
आरोपी सिराज खान ने पूछताछ में बताया कि भाई फराज कई माह से वन्य प्राणियों का शिकार कर रहा है। वह उसे बाजार में बेचता है। उसने बताया कि उसके साथ कई लोग शिकार पर जाते हैं। उसने अन्य आरोपियों की जानकारी दी है। जो उसके साथ शिकार पर गए थे।

क्या है सजा का प्रावधान
वन विभाग की विशेष लोक अभियोजक सुधा विजय सिंह भदौरिया ने बताया कि शिकार किए वन्य प्राणियों के शिकार के मामले सात साल की जेल और अर्थदंड का प्रावधान है। वहीं शासकीय काम में बाधा डालने और वन अमले पर प्राण घातक हमले के मामले में सूखी सेवनियां थाने में विभाग एफआईआर दर्ज कराएगा।

