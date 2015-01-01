पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सिटी टैलेंट:भोपाल की टीवी एक्ट्रेस दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी 'क्राइम पेट्रोल सतर्क: वुमन अगेंस्ट क्राइम' को करेंगी होस्ट

भोपालएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: राजेश गाबा
  • कॉपी लिंक

भोपाल की पॉपुलर टीवी एक्ट्रेस दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी ने हाल ही में अपना जन्मदिन पति विवेक दहिया के साथ उदयपुर में मनाया। उनके पति ने उन्हें सरप्राइज दी। दिव्यांका के एक दिन पहले उनकी मम्मी नीलम त्रिपाठी का भी जन्मदिन था। जिसे भोपाल में सेलिब्रेट किया गया। अब दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी दहिया जल्द ही सोनी टीवी के लोकप्रिय धारावाहिक क्राइम पैट्रोल को होस्ट करती नजर आएंगी। एपिसोड का प्रोमो वीडियो रिलीज कर दिया गया है। जिसमें दिव्यांका पोयटिक अंदाज में महिलाओं को अपने साथ होने वाले क्राइम के खिलाफ जागने और कदम उठाने के लिए जागरुक कर रही हैं। क्राइम पैट्रोल की इस नई सीरीज में रेप, छेड़छाड़, मर्डर और चाइल्ड एब्यूज जैसे गुनाहों के बारे में दिखाकर लोगों को जागरुक करने की कोशिश की जाएगी।

दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी दाहिया
दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी दाहिया

दैनिक भास्कर से खास बातचीत में दिव्यांका ने कहा बीते काफी वक्त में महिला इस चीज को लेकर जागरुक नहीं रही है कि उसे दबाया जाता रहा है। ये एक तथ्य है कि उसकी उम्र को दरकिनार करते हुए हर रोज एक महिला को अत्याचारों से जूझना पड़ता है।

इनमें से कितने मामलों की शिकायत दर्ज होती है? महिलाओं को पीड़ित क्यों बनाया जा रहा है, शर्मिंदगी का शिकार बनाया जा रहा है और उन्हें बहिष्कृत किया जा रहा है। निजी तौर पर कहूं तो कोई भी महिला इन चीजों की मांग नहीं कर रही है, ना ही वो ऐसा चाहती है। एक बहुत बड़ा गैप है जिसके बीच एक पुल का काम किए जाने की जरूरत है। यही वक्त की मांग है।

21 दिसंबर से शुरू होने जा रहे इस शो के बारे में बात करते हुए दिव्यांका ने कहा अब ये वो वक्त है जब हम महिलाओं को अपने सम्मान की मशाल अपने हाथों में उठाने की जरूरत है। हमें अपने बेटी-बेटों को ये समझाना बंद करने की जरूर है कि महिलाएं तो अबला नारी होती हैं और ये तो राजकुमार की जिम्मेदारी है कि वह उसे बचाकर ले जाए. महिला हर मामले में अपनी मदद खुद कर पाने के लिए काबिल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें