अव्यवस्था:सड़क पर छोड़ गए नाले से निकली गंदगी व पौधों की छंटाई में निकलीं टहनियां

भोपाल4 घंटे पहले
नगर निगम द्वारा की जा रही आधी-अधूरी सफाई लोगों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बन रही है। बावड़ियाकलां इलाके में 20 दिन पहले छांटे गए सेंट्रल वर्ज के पौधों की टहनियां सड़क के बीचोंबीच पड़ी हैं। इसी तरह बाबा नगर के पास नाले का कचरा निकालकर सड़क पर पटक दिया है। शहर के कई इलाकों में इन दिनों ऐसी तस्वीरें देखने को मिल रही हैं। इसके कारण गंदगी तो फैल ही रही है। सड़क से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों को भी दिक्कतें हो रही हैं।

20 दिन बाद भी सड़क किनारे ही पड़ा है कचरा
निगम की उद्यान शाखा का अमला सेंट्रल वर्ज के पेड़ों की छंटाई करता है, लेकिन टहनियों को उठाकर ले जाने के बजाय सड़क पर ही छोड़ दिया जाता है। दानिशकुंज ब्रिज की ओर आने वाली सड़क पर 20 दिन पहले छांटी गईं टहनियां अभी भी सड़क पर पड़ी हैं।

नतीजा : सड़क और सकरी हो गई है। टहनियां कांटेदार होने के कारण वाहन पंक्चर होते हैं।

जिम्मेदार बोले: सेंट्रल वर्ज सीपीए का है, हमने तो छंटाई करा दी, यही बहुत है।
दिनेश पाल, एएचओ- जोन 13

छटाई के बाद टहनियां उठाई जानी चाहिए, इसकी व्यवस्था करेंगे। गीला कचरा सड़क से उठवाने के लिए जल संसाधन विभाग से बात करेंगे। शास्वत मीणा, अपर आयुक्त, नगर निगम

