पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Two Arrested Selling Duplicate Ovens In The Name Of Prestige Company In Bhopal; So Far 196 Cartoons Confiscated, Selling To People For A Long Time

कॉपी राइट एक्ट का मामला:भोपाल में प्रेस्टिज कंपनी के नाम पर डुप्लीकेट ओवन बेचने वाले दो गिरफ्तार; अब तक 196 कार्टून जब्त, काफी समय से लोगों को बेच रहे थे

भोपाल13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस ने पिपलानी में पकड़े गए दुकानदार की निशानदेही पर सप्लायर को भी गिरफ्तार किया।
  • पिपलानी पुलिस ने कंपनी की शिकायत पर की कार्रवाई

भोपाल में प्रेस्टिज कंपनी के नाम पर डुप्लीकेट ओवन बेचे जाने का मामला सामने आया है। पिपलानी पुलिस ने कंपनी की शिकायत पर दो व्यापारियों को गिरफ्तार कर 196 कार्टून माल जब्त किया है। आरोपी काफी समय से मार्केट में कंपनी के नाम पर यह ओवन सप्लाई कर रहे थे।

पिपलानी पुलिस के अनुसार गंजबासौदा में रहने वाले अजय देवलिया आरके एंड एसोसिएट ऑफिस के फील्ड ऑफिसर हैं। उनका दिल्ली में ऑफिस है। उन्होंने पुलिस को एक लिखित शिकायत दी थी। इसमें उन्होंने बताया कि भोपाल के पिपलानी स्थित गांधी मार्केट में संजय बर्तन भंडार नाम से एक शॉप है। इसमें प्रेस्टिज कंपनी के कार्टून में नकली ओवन रखकर बेचे जा रहे हैं। पुलिस ने शिकायत की पड़ताल के बाद गांधी मार्केट में संजय बर्तन भंडार पर छापा मारकर माल जब्त कर लिया।

यह दुकान सोनागिरी निवासी 28 साल के विपुल ताम्रकार पिता विष्णु प्रसाद ताम्रकार की थी। पुलिस ने मौके से 11 डुप्लीकेट ओवन बरामद कर विपुल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने विपुल की निशानदेही पर माल की सप्लाई करने वाले आदिनाथ ट्रेडर्स इतवारा रोड पहुंचकर दुकान मालिक 45 साल के प्रमेश तारण पिता शीलचंद तारण को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने उसके गोदाम से 185 के कार्टून जब्त किए। यह सभी माल नकली था। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ कॉपीराइट एक्ट के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किया है।

लंबे समय से चल रहा था यह गोरखधंधा

पुलिस के अनुसार ऐशबाग निवासी रमेश तारण डुप्लीकेट ओवन की सप्लाई करता है। वह दुकान में कम कीमत में उन्हें बेच देता था और दुकानदार इन्हें ग्राहकों को दे देते थे। काफी मार्जन मिलने के कारण लंबे समय से डुप्लीकेट माल बेचा रहा था। कंपनी को इसको लेकर काफी शिकायतें आई थीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रधानमंत्री बोले- पुलवामा हमले में वीर बेटों के जाने से देश दुखी था, तब कुछ लोग दुख में शामिल नहीं थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी अनुभवी तथा धार्मिक प्रवृत्ति के व्यक्ति से मुलाकात आपकी विचारधारा में भी सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाएगी। तथा जीवन से जुड़े प्रत्येक कार्य को करने का बेहतरीन नजरिया प्राप्त होगा। आर्थिक स्थिति म...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें