संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत:रात में खाना खाकर सोए दो बच्चे मिले मृत, फूड प्वाइजनिंग या दम घुटने से मौत; मां गंभीर

मंडीदीप/भोपाल32 मिनट पहले
मंडीदीप थाने का मामला
  • रिपोर्ट का इंतजार
  • पिता- मैं ड्यूटी पर गया था, सुबह आया तो दो बच्चे मृत थे

मंडीदीप के वार्ड 7 निवासी एक परिवार के दो मासूम बच्चों की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत हाे गई। जबकि मां की हालत गंभीर है, उनका हमीदिया अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। फिलहाल पुलिस को पीएम रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है ।

मंडीदीप थाना प्रभारी राजीव जंगले ने बताया कि वार्ड 7 में संतोषी माता मंदिर के पास रहने वाले लालू कठोतिया का परिवार रहता है। ऐसा प्रतीत हो रहा है कि दोनों बच्चों की मौत फूड प्वाइजनिंग से हुई है या फिर ऑक्सीजन न मिलने से दम घुट गया। दो साल पहले भी शीतल सिटी कॉलोनी में सिगड़ी के धुएं से सभी पांच सदस्यों की मौत हो गई थी।

मैं ड्यूटी पर गया था, सुबह आया तो दो बच्चे मृत थे
लालू ने पुलिस को बताया कि गुरुवार रात को उसने पत्नी रानी, बड़े बेटे दीपक (18 ), मझले बेटे मयंक (12) और छोटे बेटे सौरभ(9) के साथ खाना खाया था। खाने के बाद दीपक ऊपर कमरे में चला गया। पत्नी दोनों बच्चों के साथ सो रही थी। मैं फैक्ट्री चला गया। सुबह आया तो अंदर से दरवाजा बंद था। कई बार आवाज देने के बाद दरवाजा तोड़ दिया। अंदर देखा तो दोनों बच्चे (मयंक और सौरभ) मृत पड़े थे और पत्नी बेसुध थी। उसका हमीदिया में इलाज चल रहा है।

