आय से अधिक संपत्ति मामला:दो साल में खाते में जमा हुए दो करोड़, बैंक के रिटायर एजीएम पर केस

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीबीआई ने घर पर सर्च भी की

स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (एसबीआई) के रिटायर एजीएम अनिल कुमार जैन के खिलाफ भोपाल सीबीआई ने आय से अधिक संपत्ति का केस दर्ज किया है। दो साल के भीतर उनके बैंक खाते में दो करोड़ से ज्यादा रकम जमा होने का पता चला था। सात सदस्यीय टीम ने शुक्रवार सुबह उनके मिनाल रेसिडेंसी स्थित मकान पर आय से जुड़े दस्तावेज खंगाले और घरेलू सामान का ब्यौरा भी जुटाया।

बताया गया है कि मिनाल रेसिडेंसी में रहने वाले अनिल कुमार जैन इसी साल एजीएम पद से रिटायर हुए हैं। वर्ष 2016 से 2020 तक वह भोपाल के लोकल हेड ऑफिस (एलएचओ) में पदस्थ रहे। सीबीआई के मुताबिक जैन के खाते में दो साल के भीतर इतनी रकम जमा हुई, जितनी उनकी आय नहीं है। इसके अलावा परिवार के सदस्यों के खाते में भी बड़ी रकम जमा होने का पता सीबीआई को चला है। ज्यादातर रकम नकदी के रूप में जमा हुई है। इसे आधार बनाते हुए सीबीआई ने जैन के खिलाफ आय से अधिक संपत्ति अर्जित करने का केस दर्ज किया है।

जैन के ठिकाने पर 6 घंटे चली सर्च
बैंक प्रबंधन को जैन की संपत्ति के बारे में कुछ समय पहले ही जानकारी मिली थी। प्रबंधन ने अपने स्तर पर उनकी आय की जानकारी जुटाने के बाद सीबीआई को इसकी शिकायत की। शुक्रवार सुबह करीब साढ़े आठ बजे सीबीआई की सात सदस्यीय टीम जैन के मिनाल रेसिडेंसी स्थित मकान पर पहुंची। करीब दोपहर ढाई बजे तक टीम ने उनकी आय से जुड़े दस्तावेज खंगाले। टीम ने उनके घरेलू सामान का ब्यौरा भी जुटाया है, जिससे उनकी संपत्ति का आंकलन किया जाएगा।

