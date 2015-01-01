पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में दो दोस्तों ने सुसाइड किया:घर से झगड़ा कर निकले 20 साल के दो लड़कों ने घर से कुछ दूरी पर पेड़ पर फांसी लगाई; प्रेम प्रसंग का मामला सामने आया

भोपाल22 मिनट पहले
पिपलानी पुलिस को घर से कुछ दूरी पर भेल जंबूरी मैदान में दोनों युवकों के फंदे पर शव मिले थे।- प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • पुलिस को कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला, लेकिन परिजनों ने प्रेम प्रसंग की बात बताई

भेल जंबूरी मैदान के एक पेड़ पर देर रात 20 साल के दो युवकों की लाश मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया। दोनों ने पेड़ की अलग-अलग डालियों पर फांसी का फंदा बनाकर सुसाइड किया था। पुलिस की माने तो प्रेम प्रसंग के चलते दोनों युवाओं ने खुदकुशी की है, लेकिन उसके कारणों का खुलासा नहीं हो पाया। वह घर से झगड़ कर निकले थे। पुलिस ने शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिए हैं।

ASP राजेश सिंह भदौरिया के मुताबिक भोपाल के पिपलानी इलाके में भेल जंबूरी मैदान में मंगलवार देर रात 20 साल के दो युवकों के शव पेड़ पर फंदे से लटके मिले थे। उनकी गुमशुदगी भी दर्ज की गई थी। दोनों ने पेड़ की अलग-अलग डालियों पर रस्सी से फंदा लगाकर सुसाइड किया था। मृतकों की शिनाख्त आनंद नगर के शिव नगर निवासी 20 साल के समीर और 20 साल के राजा जाटव के रूप में हुई।

ASP भदौरिया ने बताया कि मौका मुआयना करने पर यह स्पष्ट है कि दोनों ने खुदकुशी ही की है। हालांकि दूसरे एंगल पर भी जांच कर रहे हैं। इस मामले में प्रेम प्रसंग की बात सामने आ रही है, लेकिन असल कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका है। अब तक कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है।

शाम को घर से झगड़ा करके निकले थे

टीआई पिपलानी चैन सिंह रघुवंशी ने बताया कि समीर और राजा जाटव शिव नगर में अड़ोस-पड़ोस में रहते थे। दोनों मंगलवार शाम करीब 7 बजे घर से निकल गए थे। दोनों का अपने घर में परिजनों से झगड़ा हुआ था। उनके निकलने के बाद परिजनों ने उन्हें फोन लगाया, लेकिन उनके फोन बंद हो गए थे। उसके बाद से वह उनकी तलाश कर रहे थे। पुलिस को भी इसकी सूचना दी गई थी, देर रात दोनों के शव मिल गए। मौके से और घर से कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है। अब तक की जांच में प्रेम प्रसंग की बात सामने आई है, लेकिन किन कारणों से दोनों ने सुसाइड किया इसका खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है।

