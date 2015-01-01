पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • UG Course Will Not Be Reevaluated, Now Moderation Scheme Will Be Implemented; 5% Students Will Check Their Answerbook Before The Result

मेडिकल यूनिवर्सिटी:यूजी कोर्स में नहीं होगा पुनर्मूल्यांकन, अब मॉडरेशन स्कीम होगी लागू; रिजल्ट से पहले दोबारा जांचेंगे 5% छात्रों की उत्तरपुस्तिका

भोपाल37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

मध्यप्रदेश मेडिकल साइंस यूनिवर्सिटी में एमबीबीएस सहित सभी अंडर ग्रेजुएशन (यूजी) कोर्स की पढ़ाई करने वाले छात्र परीक्षा में फेल होते हैं या फिर वह अपने रिजल्ट से संतुष्ट नहीं हैं तो वह पुनर्मूल्यांकन नहीं करा सकेंगे। दरअसल, विश्वविद्यालय आगामी परीक्षाओं से यूजी कोर्स में पुनर्मूल्यांकन की व्यवस्था बंद कर मॉडरेशन स्कीम लागू कर रहा है। इसमें विश्वविद्यालय यह दावा कर रहा है कि वह 100 प्रतिशत सही रिजल्ट घोषित करेगा।

इसके लिए वह अंतिम रिजल्ट घोषित करने से पहले ही रिजल्ट को मॉडरेट कराएगा। इसके लिए अलग-अलग फॉर्मूले तैयार किए गए हैं। इसके तहत एक बार रिजल्ट तैयार होने के बाद 5 प्रतिशत छात्रों की उत्तरपुस्तिका का रेंडमली मॉडरेशन कराया जाएगा, ताकि पहली बार तैयार हुए रिजल्ट का परीक्षण हो सके। मॉडरेशन स्कीम लागू करने पीछे विवि के पुनर्मूल्यांकन की प्रक्रिया पर खड़े होने वाले सवालों पर रोकथाम करना है।

दो अन्य फॉर्मूले भी किए गए तैयार
दो अन्य तरह के फॉर्मूला भी तैयार किए गए हैं। इसके तहत ऐसे छात्र जो संबंधित परीक्षा में फेल होंगे, उनमें लास्ट के 10% छात्रो का मॉडरेशन कराया जाएगा। इसमें इनकी उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं का दोबारा मूल्यांकन कराया जाएगा।

यूजी कोर्स में पुनर्मूल्यांकन नहीं होगा। मॉडरेशन स्कीम का प्रावधान विवि के एक्ट में भी है, जिसे अब लागू किया जा रहा है। अंतिम रिजल्ट घोषित करने से पहले मॉडरेट किया जाएगा।
डॉ. टीएन दुबे, कुलपति,मप्र मेडिकल साइंस यूनिवर्सिटी

