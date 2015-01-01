पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी का नया अंदाज:सवारी छोड़ते समय ऑटो चालक दिन में रैकी करते थे; रात को घर में घुसते थे, मोबाइल और सोना पर नजर होती थी

भोपाल6 मिनट पहले
भोपाल पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों से सोने चांदी के जेवर और मोबाइल फोन समेत 4 लाख रुपए का माल जब्त किया।
  • चोरी का माल बेचते पकड़े गए, छह मोबाइल फोन और सोने चांदी के जेवर जब्त

राजधानी भोपाल में 19 और 20 साल के दो दोस्तों ने ऑटो से चोरी करने का नया तरीका निकाला है। आरोपी सवारी को छोड़ते समय रैकी कर लेते थे। उसके बाद रात को घर पर धाबा बोलकर चोरी करते थे। मुख्य रूप से मोबाइल फोन और सोने-चांदी के जेवर पर नजर रखते थे। आरोपियों ने सवा महीने में ही दो से अधिक ठिकानों पर चोरी कर 4 लाख रुपए से अधिक का माल उड़ा दिया। आरोपी चोरी का माल बेचते भोपाल में पकड़े गए।

एएसपी राजेश सिंह भदौरिया ने बताया कि मिसरोद पुलिस को गुरुवार दोपहर इंडस टाउन मार्केट के पास दो लड़कों द्वारा सोने-चांदी के जेवरात औने-पौने दाम में बेचने की फिराक में घूमने की सूचना मिली थी। टीम के पहुंचने पर आरोपी भागते नजर आए। घेराबंदी कर उन्हें पकड़ लिया।

उनके पास से सोने-चांदी के जेवर और मोबाइल फोन मिले। पूछताछ में उन्होंने चोरी की वारदात करना कबूल किया। आरोपियों की पहचान सतलापुर मंडीदीप निवासी 20 साल के नीलू उर्फ नीलेश उर्फ महेश और 19 साल के गोलू उर्फ फूल सिंह मांझी के रूप में हुई। उन्होंने बंगरसिया और समरधा में चोरी करना बताया। उनके पास से 6 मोबाइल फोन और ढाई लाख रुपए कीमत के सोने-चांदी के जेवर जब्त किए।

सवारी के माध्यम से करते थे चोरी

नीलू ने बताया कि वे दिन में ऑटो चलाते थे। कम रुपयों में सवारी बैठा लेते थे। वे बाहर की सवारी देखते थे। इसमें भी मुख्य रूप से ऐसी सवारी को देखते थे, जो किसी कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने जा रहे हों। वहां पहुंचकर वे सवारी को छोड़कर कुछ देर रुकते थे और वे फिर दूसरी सवारी के इंतजार के बहाने वहीं रुक जाते थे। रैकी करने के बाद वहां से चले जाते थे। बंगरसिया और समरथा में दोनों ही घरों में कार्यक्रम भी थे।

