तकनीकी शिक्षा:एमबीए, फार्मेसी समेत 13 कोर्स में 28 तक रजिस्ट्रेशन

भोपाल5 घंटे पहले
तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग ने एमबीए सहित अन्य कोर्स के लिए एडमिशन के लिए कॉलेज लेवल काउंसलिंग के शेड्यूल में बदलाव किया है। इसके चलते छात्र एमबीए, एमसीए, बीआर्क, बी.प्लान, एमटेक, एमई, एमफार्मेसी, बीई (अंशकालिक प्रथम वर्ष) समेत 13 काेर्स में 28 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन कर एडमिशन ले सकेंगे। छात्रों को रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के बाद कॉलेज में 26 से 28 नवंबर तक रिपोर्टिंग कर एडमिशन लेना होगा।

बी व डी फार्मेसी में 16 हजार 800 में से सिर्फ 500 सीट ही खाली हैं। एमबीए में 13 नवंबर तक चली सीएलसी के बाद 20,300 एडमिशन हो सके। जबकि 166 कॉलेज में 24,100 सीट हैं। इसके चलते एसोसिएशन ऑफ टेक्नीकल प्रोफेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ने विभाग से एडमिशन प्रक्रिया बढ़ाने की मांग सामने रखी थी।

