  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  • Veer Savarkar Wrote Powara On The Incident Of The Sacrifice Of The Chafekar Brothers; People With This Type Of Creation Are Called Shahir

भोपाल में पोवाड़ा गायन:चाफेकर बंधुओं के बलिदान की घटना पर वीर सावरकर ने लिखा था पोवाड़ा; इस तरह की रचना वालों को शाहिर कहते हैं

भोपाल4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जनजातीय संग्रहालय में गमक शृंखला के तहत मंगलवार को हुआ पोवाड़ा गायन का आयोजन
  • महाराष्ट्र के चर्चित वीर रस शैली के गायन और लेखन का एक प्रकार है पोवाड़ा

पोवाड़ा...महाराष्ट्र की यशोगाथा और शौर्यगाथा का दूसरा नाम है पोवाड़ा। वीररस से भरी ऐसी शैली जिसे सुनने मात्र से ही व्यक्ति जोश से भर उठता है। राष्ट्र निर्माण और राष्ट्र संरक्षण के लिए पोवाड़ा गायन की प्रथा महाराष्ट्र में सदियों से चली आ रही है। पोवाड़ा शैली में गायन और वादन करने वाले अभय मानके मंगलवार को राजधानी भोपाल के जनजातीय संग्रहालय में आयोजित गमक शृंखला के अंतर्गत प्रस्तुति देने पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान डीबी डिजिटल से बातचीत के दौरान पोवाड़ा शैली से जुड़े कुछ अनछुए पहलुओं पर बात की।

अभय बताते हैं कि ‘पोेवाड़ा लोक गायन के जरिए शिवाजी महाराज के युद्ध कौशल का यशोगान भी किया जाता है। यह वीर रस के गायन और लेखन का ही एक प्रकार है, इसमें ऐतिहासिक घटनाओं को सामने रखकर गीत की रचना की जाती है। इस गीत प्रकार की रचना करने वाले गीतकारों को शाहिर कहा जाता है।’

बहुत कम लोगों को पता है कि वीर सावरकर भी एक शाहिर थे, उन्होंने चाफेकर बंधुओं के बलिदान की घटना पर मराठी में ही एक पोवाड़ा की रचना की थी।

वीर सावरकर से जुड़े किस्से के बारे में अभय कहते हैं कि ‘22 जून, 1897 को आधी रात का वक्त था। पुणे के गवर्नमेंट हाउस से तत्कालीन स्पेशल प्लेग कमेटी के अध्यक्ष वाल्टर चार्ल्स रैंड अपने तांगे पर सवार हो कर जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान दामोदर, बालकृष्ण और वासुदेव – चाफेकर बंधुओं ने गणेश खिंड रोड से गुजर रहे इस तांगे पर गोली चला दी। गोली चार्ल्स रैंड को लगी। रैंड एक ऐसा अफसर था, जिसने पुणे के प्लेग पीड़ितों को राहत देने के बजाय उनका अपमान किया था और इस वजह से ही चापेकर भाइयों के अंदर बदला लेने की आग भड़क गई थी।

रैंड को गोली मारने के तुरंत बाद दामोदर को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया और बाद में उन्हें मौत की सज़ा सुनाई गई। इन तीनों क्रांतिकारियों को हुई फांसी की सजा के बाद 16 बरस की उम्र में वीर सावरकर ने मां भवानी के देश के लिए सब कुछ न्यौछावर करने की शपथ ली थी। सावरकर ने चापेकर बंधुओं के इसी साहस पर पोवाड़ा की रचना की थी।’

