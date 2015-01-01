पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार पर बदली ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था:राजधानी में धनतेरस पर बाजार में नहीं जा सकेंगे वाहन, सड़क पर खड़े हुए तो जब्त करेगी पुलिस

भोपाल में चौक बाजार में बुधवार को दीपावली की खरीदारी के लिए पहुंचे लोग।
  • आंतरिक बाजारों में परेशान न हों खरीदार, इसलिए पुलिस ने बदली ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था

हर साल की तरह इस बार भी धनतेरस त्योहार के दौरान जनकपुरी, जुमेराती, छोटे भैया चौराहा, घोड़ा नक्कास चौराहा, हनुमानगंज, आजाद मार्केट में भीड़ रहेगी। आसपास के शहरों व देहात से भी बड़ी संख्या में लोग खरीदी करने आएंगे। भीड़ ज्यादा बढ़ने पर 12 नवंबर को पुराना शहर क्षेत्र के मुख्य बाजार में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में कुछ बदलाव किए गए हैं।

एएसपी ट्रैफिक संदीप दीक्षित ने बताया कि धनतेरस के दिन सुबह से ही बाजार क्षेत्र में कोई भी लोडिंग वाहन/ऑटो रिक्शा/चार पहिया वाहन उक्त बाजारों में प्रवेश नहीं कर सकेंगे।करोंद, डीआईजी बंगला, सिंधी कॉलोनी, शाहजहांनाबाद की ओर से आने वाले सभी चार पहिया वाहन भोपाल टॉकीज चौराहे से बाल विहार ग्राउंड में पार्क किए जाएंगे। इससे आगे वाहन नहीं जा सकेंगे।

चौक बाजार में वाहनों की हर रोज भीड़ हो रही है, जिससे निकलना मुश्किल हो गया है।
भारत टॉकीज की ओर आने वाले सभी दो-पहिया/चार पहिया वाहन सेंट्रल लायब्रेरी मैदान में पार्क किए जाएंगे। संगम टॉकीज मजार की ओर सब्जी मंडी होकर बाजार में आने वाले चार पहिया/तीन पहिया वाहनों को सब्जी मंडी के खाली परिसर में पार्क किया जा सकेगा। बाजार में प्रवेश करने वाले दो-पहिया वाहन भी केवल निर्धारित स्थल पर ही पार्क किए जा सकेंगे। आम रोड पर खड़े होने वाले वाहनों के खिलाफ वैधानिक कार्रवाई की जाएगी। यदि भीड़ ज्यादा बढ़ी तो दो-पहिया वाहनों को भी बाजार में प्रवेश नहीं करने दिया जाएगा।

धनतेरस को सुबह से ही बाजार क्षेत्र में कोई भी लोडिंग वाहन/ऑटो रिक्शा/चार पहिया वाहन आंतरिक बाजार क्षेत्र (जनकपुरी, जुमेराती, छोटे भैया चौराहा, घोड़ा नक्कास चौराहा, हनुमानगंज आजाद मार्केट) में प्रवेश नहीं कर सकेंगे।

पार्किंग व्यवस्था यहां पर रहेगी

  1. करोंद, डीआईजी बंगला, सिंधी कालोनी, शाहजहांनाबाद की ओर से आने वाले सभी चार पहिया वाहन आंतरिक बाजार क्षेत्र में प्रवेश नहीं होंगें। भोपाल टॉकीज चौराहे से बाल विहार ग्राउंड में किये जा सकेंगे, इससे आगे वाहन नही जा सकेंगे।
  2. भारत टॉकीज की ओर आने वाले सभी दो-पहिया/चार पहिया वाहन सेन्ट्रल लायब्रेरी मैदान पार्क किये जा सकेंगे।
  3. संगम टॉकीज मजार की ओर सब्जी मंडी होकर बाजार आने वाले चार पहिया/तीन पहिया वाहनों को सब्जी मंडी रिक्त प्रांगण में पार्क किए जा सकेंगे।
  4. बाजार में प्रवेश करने वाले दो-पहिया वाहन भी केवल निर्धारित स्थल में ही पार्किंग किए जा सकेंगे, आम रोड़ पर खड़े होने वाले वाहनों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
  5. अत्यधिक भीड़ होने की स्थिति में दो-पहिया वाहनों का भी बाजार में प्रवेश परिस्थिति अनुसार निषेध किया जायेगा।
