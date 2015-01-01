पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाटक का मंचन:देश की पहली महिला आर्मी बनाने वाली स्वतंत्रता सेनानी थीं वेणु नाचियार

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
  • नाटक रणभूमि की नायिका वेणु नाचियार के बलिदान की गाथा को मंचित किया

शहीद भवन में बुधवार को भारत की पहली महिला स्वतंत्रता सैनानी वेणु नाचियार के जीवन पर आधारित नाटक रणभूमि की नायिका वेणु नाचियार का मंचन हुअा। नाटक का लेखन तारिक दाद और निर्देशन विभा श्रीवास्तव ने किया। आदि विद्रोही नाट्य समारोह के तहत मंचित नाटक में दिखाया गया कि, दोनों हाथों से तलवारबाजी में निपुण वेणु ने भारत में पहली महिला आर्मी बनाई थी। वेणु के पति जब अंग्रेजों के खिलाफ युद्ध में अपनी जान दे देते हैं, तो अंग्रेजी हुकूमत के खिलाफ बगावत पर उतर पड़ती हैं। निर्देशक विभा श्रीवास्तव कहती हैं, नाटक के लिए 4 महीने रिसर्च की। साउथ के कई परिवारों से भी मिली, कई किताबें पढ़ीं। 1730 के परिदृश्य को दिखाया गया। उस दौर में भारतीयों के पास पिस्तौल नहीं थी, तो पूरे परिदृश्य में लड़ाई तलवार और डंडों से हुई। देश में सिर्फ टीपू सुल्तान थे, जिनके पास तोपें थीं और वे वेणु को अपनी बहन मानते थे।ऐसी है कहानी...मद्रास राज्य में राजधानी शिवगंगा पर कई बार अंग्रेजों ने आक्रमण किया। वहां के राजा मुत्थु बटुकनाथ थेवर ने अंग्रेजों को चुनौती दी और उनकी नींद हराम कर दी। लेकिन, कूटनीति से ईस्ट इंडिया कंपनी के गवर्नर ने वहां के कुछ लोगों को अपने साथ मिलाकर शिवगंगा पर आक्रमण कर दिया। युद्ध में राजा वीरगति को प्राप्त हो जाते हैं। पति की मृत्यु के बाद वेणु फिरंगियों के ऊपर टूट पड़ती हैं। युद्ध के दौरान रानी वेणु का भीषण रूप देखकर सैनिकों में भी ऊर्जा आ जाती है। वे टीपू सुल्तान की मदद लेती हैं और 2 साल बाद पूरी तैयारी के साथ शिवगंगा पर आक्रमण कर अंग्रेजों को वहां से खदेड़ देती। इसके बाद राजपाठ और प्रजा की जिम्मेदारी सैनिकों को सौंप पति की समाधि के पास बैठकर प्राण त्याग दिए।

