पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैन हो सकती है मस्जिदों में फोटोग्राफी:तर्क- वीडियो और फोटोग्राफी होने से नेक काम में बेअदबी हो रही है; शहर काजी ने कहा- नौजवानों की मांग को गंभीरता से लेंगे

भोपाल6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मस्जिदों में फोटो और वीडियोग्राफी पर रोक लगाए जाने की शहर काजी से मांग की गई है।
  • ज्ञापन देकर कहा कि इससे हमारी पूरी कौम की बदनामी हो रही
  • शहर काजी बोले- नौजवानों ने बुराई महसूस की, हम कोशिश करेंगे

राजधानी भोपाल की मस्जिदों में शादी कार्यक्रम के दौरान होने वाली वीडियो और फोटोग्राफी पर रोक लग सकती है। इस संबंध में मंगलवार को आल मंसूरी समाज सोसाइटी ने काजी सैयद मुश्ताक अली नदवी से मिलकर एक ज्ञापन भी दिया। युवाओं ने कहा कि राजधानी की मस्जिदों में रोजाना सुन्नत के मुताबिक निकाह करवाएं जाते हैं।

मगर उस दौरान वीडियो और फोटोग्राफी होने से नेक काम में बेअदबी हो रही है। हाल ही में शहर की ताजुल मस्जिद में हुए निकाह के दौरान दूल्हा का एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ था, जिससे पूरी कौम की बदनामी हुई प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जावेद मंसूरी ने कहा कि राजधानी की कई मस्जिदों में रोजाना निकाह कराए जाते हैं। लेकिन उस पाक काम में भी शैतानी काम हावी होते जा रहे हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि नौजवान सारे मसले भुलाकर अब निकाह के दौरान भी फोटो शूट और वीडियोग्राफी करवा रहे हैं। इससे गलत संदेश जा रहा हैं। लोगो के ऊपर बड़ो और उलेमाओं की समझाइश का भी कोई असर नही हो रहा हैं। उन्होंने ज्ञापन के माध्यम से शहर काजी को निकाह के दौरान शहर की मस्जिदों में फोटो शूट और वीडियो ग्राफी पर सख्त पाबंदी लगाई जाने की मांग की है।

शहर काजी सैयद मुश्ताक अली नदवी ने कहा कि नौजवानों ने बुराई को महसूस किया और उसके लिए वे चाहते हैं कि इसे खत्म किया जाए। हम पूरी कोशिश करेंगे। इसके लिए प्रयास किए जाएंगे। हमारी कौम बुराई को खत्म करने वाली और अच्छाई को फैलाने वाली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें