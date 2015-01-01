पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये हैं क्राइम के टॉपर एमएलए:कांग्रेस विधायक विपिन वानखेड़े पर मध्य प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा आपराधिक मुकदमे

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
विपिन वानखेड़े। आगर से कांग्रेस विधायक हैं और यूथ कांग्रेस के आगामी चुनावों में अध्यक्ष पद के प्रबल दावेदार माने जाते हैं।
  • उपचुनाव से पहले 11 मामले दर्ज थे, विधायक बनने के बाद सोमवार को एक और केस दर्ज हुआ
  • आगर-मालवा से कांग्रेस विधायक हैं विपिन वानखेड़े, यूथ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पद के दावेदार भी हैं

मध्य प्रदेश की आगर-मालवा सीट से कांग्रेस विधायक विपिन वानखेड़े अपने समर्थकों के साथ बड़ौद थाने में समर्थकों के साथ जमकर हंगामा किया था। इसके बाद विधायक वानखेड़े समेत 50 लोगों पर केस दर्ज किया गया था। इसके साथ ही विपिन वानखेड़े प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा आपराधिक मामलों वाले विधायक बन गए हैं। इसके बाद नंबर आता है कांग्रेस के ही एक अन्य विधायक अजब सिंह कुशवाहा का। वह सुमावली से विधायक हैं और उन्होंने शिवराज सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री एदल सिंह कंषाना को हराया था।

बता दें कि कांग्रेस विधायक विपिन वानखेड़े वर्तमान में एनएसयूआई के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हैं और यूथ कांग्रेस के प्रबल दावेदार हैं। बता दें कि सोमवार को बड़ौद पुलिस टीआई जतन सिंह मंडलोई ने विधायक वानखेड़े सहित 9 नामजद व करीब 50 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करवाया। मंगलवार को विधायक ने बडौद थाने पर समर्थकों के साथ जाकर हंगामा किया था, जिसके बाद उन पर शायकीय कार्य में बाधा सहित अन्य धाराओं में मामला दर्ज हुआ है। वानखेड़े ने सोमवार को दोपहर में कांग्रेस विधायक विपिन वानखेड़े कार्यकर्ताओं व ग्रामीणों के साथ थाने पहुंचे थे। जहां पर उनकी थाना प्रभारी जेएस मंडलोई से जमकर कहा-सुनी हुई थी।

उपचुनाव के पहले विपिन पर 11 केस थे
मध्य प्रदेश में नवंबर में 28 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव से पहले विपिन वानखेड़े पर 11 केस दर्ज थे। विपिन ने चुनाव में भाजपा के मनोज ऊंटवाल को चुनाव में हराया था। चुनाव के पहले सुमावली से कांग्रेस विधायक अजब सिंह कुशवाहा पर भी 11 आपराधिक मुकदमे थे। अब विपिन इनसे भी आगे निकल गए हैं।

