पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Ward Reservation Process In Final Stages; Complete In 295, Amendment In 27, BJP Will Proceed Only On The By election Policy

उपचुनाव के बाद निकाय चुनाव की तैयारी:वार्ड आरक्षण प्रक्रिया अंतिम दौर में; 295 में पूरी, 27 में संशोधन, उपचुनाव की नीति पर ही आगे बढ़ेगी भाजपा

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग वार्ड आरक्षण के बाद ही चुनाव की अगली प्रक्रिया शुरू करेगा
  • नई बनीं 29 नगर परिषदों में भी चुनाव कराए जाएंगे

विधानसभा उपचुनाव निपटने के बाद अब निकाय चुनाव की तैयारी है। इसके लिए नगरीय प्रशासन ने प्रक्रिया लगभग पूरी कर ली है। 295 निकायों में वार्ड आरक्षण भी पूरा हो चुका है। बाकी 49 निकायों में भी जल्द ही यह प्रक्रिया पूरी होने की संभावना है। वार्ड आरक्षण के बाद ही राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग चुनाव की प्रक्रिया शुरू करेगा।
प्रदेश के पुराने 378 निकायों में से 315 का कार्यकाल समाप्त हो चुका है। इनमें दिसंबर-जनवरी में चुनाव संभावित हैं। वहीं, नई बनी 29 नगर परिषदों में भी चुनाव कराए जाएंगे। कुल मिलाकर 344 निकायों में चुनाव होना हैं। इनमें से 322 निकायों ने वार्ड आरक्षण कर प्रस्ताव संचालनालय को भेज दिए थे। इनमें से 27 निकायों में कुछ संशोधन पाए गए। उन्हें संशोधन के लिए भेजा है। 9 प्रस्ताव मंत्री, शासन या संचालनालय में प्रक्रिया में हैं। अगले कुछ दिनों में इन 36 निकायों का प्रकाशन भी गजट में कर दिया जाएगा।

गड़बड़ी होने पर संशोधन के लिए भेजा
27 निकायों के वार्ड आरक्षण के प्रस्तावों में संशोधन होना हैं। इनमें कुछ गलतियां हैं, जैसे कुछ निकायों ने महिला वार्ड आरक्षण में गड़बड़ी कर दी, कहीं आरक्षण के चक्र का पालन नहीं किया गया। कुछ निकायों वार्डों के नाम में गलती कर दी। इन्हें सुधार करने के लिए कहा गया है।

सुरखी-बिलहरा में परिसीमन भी बचा- 13 नई नगर परिषदों से वार्ड आरक्षण के प्रस्ताव अभी नहीं आए हैं। सागर जिले की नई परिषद सुरखी और बिलहरा में वार्ड परिसीमन अभी अटका हुआ है।

भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ने कहा- चुनाव प्रबंधन नीति पर आगे बढ़ेंगे

उपचुनाव में स्पष्ट बहुमत हासिल करने के बाद भाजपा अब निकाय और पंचायत चुनावों में अभी से जुटने जा रही है। पार्टी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा ने 15 दिसंबर तक के कार्यक्रम बना दिए हैं, जिसे मंडल स्तर तक करना है। उपचुनाव के सफल चुनाव प्रबंधन की नीति पर ही भाजपा आगे बढ़ेगी। जिस तरह चुनाव प्रबंधन के संयोजक भूपेंद्र सिंह और उनकी टीम ने बूथ तक सम्मेलन कराए थे, निकाय-पंचायत के चुनाव में भी यही नीति अपनाई जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें